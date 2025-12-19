Secure Your Data Forever With Future-Proof Cloud Storage for $280

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Here’s a sobering stat: the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 68% of breaches came down to human error — stolen credentials, phishing scams … the usual suspects. If you’re running a business and handling client data or financial records, one breach could tank your company’s reputation through lawsuits and fines.

Fortunately, you can now have encryption that allows no one to access your files except you, forever. Get lifetime access to 10TB of zero-knowledge Internxt cloud storage while it is available to new users for just $279.97.

Military-grade protection for business-critical files

Internxt encrypts everything on your device before it hits their servers. So if those servers were hacked tomorrow, your files would still be gibberish to whoever saw them, the company says.

The platform is open-source with code on GitHub for audits. It’s GDPR-compliant and independently audited by Securitum, which is critical when you’re dealing with client info, medical records, or legal docs where regulators don’t mess around.

Post-Quantum Encryption sounds like sci-fi, but it’s practical. Quantum computers will eventually crack today’s encryption – that’s not an if, it’s a when. Internxt says it already protects against that, so your files stay locked down as the tech landscape shifts over the next decade.

Best of all, it works everywhere you do. Desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux, mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus web access, mean you can securely access critical business files from any device or location. When you share files, they stay encrypted with password protection and expiration dates.

Also, you’re getting 10TB of storage here – that’s roughly 2.5 million docs, 200,000 photos, or 2,000 hours of HD video. If you’re managing client files or project archives, you can finally stop playing Tetris with your storage. Basically, you get enterprise-level security for all your files forever with no monthly fees.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Internxt 10TB Cloud Storage while it’s available to new users for just $279.97.

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription: 10TB Plan

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.