This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Angel Rodriguez, 27, of Miami, Florida. Rodriguez uses the peer-to-peer boat rental platform Boatsetter to run his yacht rental side hustle.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Angel Rodriguez

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I started my career as a car salesman at South Motors Honda, where I worked for three years. That experience helped me develop my skills in sales and marketing. From there, I launched my first business, Xperience Miami, a jet ski rental company.

Related: This 31-Year-Old Spends 2 Hours Per Week On His $3,000-a-Month Passive Income Side Hustle: 'Trust Your Vision'

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I launched my boat rental business in June 2023 — not out of inspiration, but out of necessity. At the time, my jet ski rental company was being forced to shut down due to new regulations in Miami Beach. I had two young kids to support, so I took a leap of faith. I maxed out my last bit of credit to finance my first yacht, hoping this venture would take off.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

After purchasing my first yacht, I asked myself: How can I stand out? I spent hours researching the market and came across Boatsetter, which I saw as a major opportunity. Instead of using Boatsetter to fill gaps in my schedule like many other charter operators, I went all in. I built my entire business model around their platform, applying a strategy similar to Airbnb arbitrage — but for boats. That decision made all the difference.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

One of the biggest challenges was breaking the industry narrative. At the time, many in the Miami boating community viewed Boatsetter as just an add-on to traditional charters. When I told people I was dedicating my full schedule to the platform, I was called crazy. But I believed in my vision and trusted the platform. That trust paid off.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Within two to three months, I started seeing consistent revenue. By my third month, I hit $20,000 in earnings. By the end of 2023, I was averaging $30,000 per month.

Related: 'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Image Credit: Courtesy of Angel Rodriguez

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Today, I own six yachts and partner on two more. My business has generated over $3 million in sales, with approximately 70% of that revenue coming from Boatsetter. Our fleet is now valued at over $4 million, and every investment — including the first yacht I financed as a leap of faith — is fully paid off.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

I love the people I meet and the fact that we get to be the highlight of someone's vacation. For many travelers, renting a yacht in Miami is a dream experience, and I take pride in making those moments unforgettable.

Related: 'Over $100,000 a Month': His Spicy Side Hustle Became a Full-Time Business and Hit 7-Figure Revenue — Here's How He Did It

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or full-time businesses of their own?

Build a strong team and create a family-like culture. None of this would be possible without the incredible people around me. My partner Henry, along with Celine, Chris, Jorge, Amanda and many more, have been instrumental in this journey. From the very beginning, I didn't have much, but I had determination — and I credit a lot of my success to Boatsetter, which gave me the platform and the tools to grow.

Above all, bet on yourself. I had my first child at 17 and my second at 19, and I knew failure wasn't an option. Everything I've built has been for my kids, Angelina and Alexander. They are my greatest motivation and my biggest "why."