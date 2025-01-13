On the most recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said corporate culture has become "neutered."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with Joe Rogan for a nearly three-hour-long conversation on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" and had some Alpha-male opinions on where corporate culture currently stands.

"Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," Zuckerburg said. "It's like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy. I think that that's all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing."

He added that it would be good if business leadership "celebrates the aggression a bit more."

Zuckerberg has very literally embraced aggression in his personal life, becoming a passionate supporter and participant in MMA. He named UFC CEO Dana White to Meta's board, and, as he explained to Rogan, is getting really into hunting invasive pigs in Hawaii.

During his conversation with Rogan, Zuckerberg aimed some of that aggression at the Biden administration, saying that Meta employees were verbally abused by White House officials during arguments about moderating COVID-19 content and news during the pandemic. The White House has yet to respond, per NBC News.

This comes just days after Meta said it would no longer fact-check content on its platforms. "The US government should be defending its companies, not be at the tip of the spear attacking its companies," Zuckerberg said, adding that he believes Trump is the right leader to help companies like his succeed. "I think he just wants America to win."

Zuckerberg was one of many tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos and Sam Altman, who announced personal and company donations of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration committee. To date, the committee has raised a record-shattering $170 million.

Rogan's listeners seemed unsure what to make of Zuckerberg's Macho Man image.

"I commend him on taking back control & implementing these changes," wrote one commenter. "With that said, I still don't fully trust him."

Another commenter was a little less merciful in his review: "Awfully convenient of Zuck to switch sides as soon as it isn't beneficial for him. F*** Facebook and everyone who uses/is involved with it."