'Masculine Energy Is Good': Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan He Thinks Companies Need More Aggression On the most recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said corporate culture has become "neutered."

By David James

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with Joe Rogan for a nearly three-hour-long conversation on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" and had some Alpha-male opinions on where corporate culture currently stands.

"Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," Zuckerburg said. "It's like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy. I think that that's all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing."

He added that it would be good if business leadership "celebrates the aggression a bit more."

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Says Users Who Leave Meta Are 'Virtue Signaling'

Zuckerberg has very literally embraced aggression in his personal life, becoming a passionate supporter and participant in MMA. He named UFC CEO Dana White to Meta's board, and, as he explained to Rogan, is getting really into hunting invasive pigs in Hawaii.

During his conversation with Rogan, Zuckerberg aimed some of that aggression at the Biden administration, saying that Meta employees were verbally abused by White House officials during arguments about moderating COVID-19 content and news during the pandemic. The White House has yet to respond, per NBC News.

This comes just days after Meta said it would no longer fact-check content on its platforms. "The US government should be defending its companies, not be at the tip of the spear attacking its companies," Zuckerberg said, adding that he believes Trump is the right leader to help companies like his succeed. "I think he just wants America to win."

Zuckerberg was one of many tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos and Sam Altman, who announced personal and company donations of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration committee. To date, the committee has raised a record-shattering $170 million.

Rogan's listeners seemed unsure what to make of Zuckerberg's Macho Man image.

"I commend him on taking back control & implementing these changes," wrote one commenter. "With that said, I still don't fully trust him."

Another commenter was a little less merciful in his review: "Awfully convenient of Zuck to switch sides as soon as it isn't beneficial for him. F*** Facebook and everyone who uses/is involved with it."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Zillow Predicts These 10 Places Will Have the Hottest Housing Markets in 2025

Zillow predicted that the hottest housing market of 2025 will be Buffalo, New York. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Fundraising

The Investment Market Is More Competitive Than Ever — Here's How Startups Can Still Secure Funding

Navigating a volatile market can be unnerving for entrepreneurs. Here are some tried-and-true tips to help secure your business even when the economy seems unstable.

By Hilt Tatum IV
By Sherin Shibu
Culture

Stop Blindly Following 'the Customer Is Always Right' — Here's What to Do Instead For the Sake of Your Employees

Businesses should move away from the outdated "the customer is always right" mindset, which often leads to employee burnout, high turnover and, ironically, poor service quality. Here's how to prioritize building genuine relationships and empower employees to use empathy and their own judgment when addressing customer needs.

By Milos Eric
Leadership

What Parenthood Taught Me About Inspiring Self-Reliance in Others

Effective mentorship mirrors parenting by fostering independence through guidance, trust and thoughtful questioning.

By Darian Shimy