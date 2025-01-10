President-elect Donald J. Trump's inaugural committee has raised over $170 million for the ceremony, setting a new record according to the Associated Press. Donations by tech executives and big donors were confirmed by a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The source said the committee expects to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort.

By comparison, President Biden's committee raised $62 million for his inauguration. Trump's haul was aided by $1 million donations from Amazon and Meta and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he planned to make a personal donation of $1 million.

What does all of that money go to? Per the AP, the pool of donations is typically used to pay for celebratory events, a parade, and a number of inaugural balls. Any donated money that is not spent will be used for Trump's presidential library, according to the inside source.

The $170 million haul is so huge, reports the New York Times, that "some seven-figure donors have been placed on wait lists or have been told they probably will not receive V.I.P. tickets at all because the events are at capacity."

