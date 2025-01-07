UFC's Dana White Joins Mark Zuckerberg As a Meta Board Member — Is a Choke Button Coming Soon? Meta named three new members to its board of directors, including bombastic UFC CEO Dana White.

We can't wait to see if the like button is replaced by an armbar button — Dana White, the CEO of UFC, is joining the board of Meta, reports CNBC.

In a Facebook post announcing the move, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised White's work in turning UFC "into one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world." Zuckerberg added, "I've admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand."

Zuckerberg has long been an MMA enthusiast, both as a viewer and participant, and in 2023, he engaged in a war of words with Elon Musk that was set to be settled in UFC's Octagon. However, the eagerly anticipated fight was called off when Zuckerberg bemoaned that his opponent, Musk, wasn't "serious" about knuckling up.

All three men have found themselves close in President-elect Trump's orbit. Meta has donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and Zuckerberg visited him at Mar-a-Lago. White, a long-time friend of Trump, stood on stage with him on election night, declaring Trump, "the most resilient hardworking man I've ever met in my life." After spending tens of millions on Trump's campaign, Musk has become a trusted advisor who uses X to promote the president-elect's agenda.

In addition to White, Zuckerberg's post announced two new board members: John Elkann, the chief executive of Exor, and Charlie Songhurst, a tech investor.

"We have massive opportunities ahead in A.I., wearables, and the future of social media, and our board will help us achieve our vision," Mr. Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

