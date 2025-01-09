Mark Zuckerberg Says Users Who Leave Meta After Fact-Checking Shutdown Would Be 'Virtue Signaling' Mass departures from social media platforms aren't unprecedented.

By Pranav Dixit

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg dismissed concerns over users leaving after Meta ends U.S. fact-checking.
  • Meta plans to replace third-party fact-checking with a crowdsourced community-notes system like X's.
  • Zuckerberg appears confident that community notes will improve user experience and attract new users.
Chesnot/Getty via Business Insider

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Mark Zuckerberg dismissed concerns about users leaving Meta platforms in response to the company's decision to end its US fact-checking program, saying any exits would be "virtue signaling."

In a reply on Threads to a user's post criticizing Meta's influence and suggesting that people feel trapped on the platform, Zuckerberg struck a defiant tone.

"No — I'm counting on these changes actually making our platforms better," he wrote.

Related: Meta Ends Fact-Checking Program, Replaces It With New System: 'We've Seen This Approach Work on X'

"I think Community Notes will be more effective than fact-checkers, reducing the number of people whose accounts get mistakenly banned is good, people want to be able to discuss civic topics and make arguments that are in the mainstream of political discourse, etc," Zuckerberg said.

"Some people may leave our platforms for virtue signaling, but I think the vast majority and many new users will find that these changes make the products better."

Zuckerberg was replying to a user with 253 followers named Mary-Frances Makichen, whose bio says she's a spiritual director and author. His response came just one day after Meta announced it would replace its third-party fact-checking partnerships with a crowdsourced community notes system similar to the one used by X.

Mass departures from social media platforms aren't unprecedented.

On Election Day in the US, as Elon Musk deepened his ties to the Trump administration, more than a quarter million X users deleted their accounts.

Zuckerberg, however, appears unfazed, betting that community notes will enhance Meta's user experience and attract new audiences rather than drive them away.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Leadership vs. Management: How to Understand the Difference and 6 Ways to Bridge the Gap

Here are the key differences between leadership and management, highlighting their complementary roles and providing six strategies to develop managers into future leaders.

By Jason Zickerman
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

5 Founder-CEOs Come Together to Discuss the Realities of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and What It Takes to Succeed

In the first episode of The CEO Roundtable, five successful founder-CEOs have a candid conversation about their journeys, the struggles they have faced and what they've learned along the way.

By William Salvi
Business News

'Sent Ripples Through the Marketing World': What Businesses Can Do Now to Prepare for a Possible TikTok Ban, According to a CEO

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether or not to pause the TikTok ban on Jan. 10.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Airbnb, Planet Fitness Offering Free Services for Those Affected By the Los Angeles Fires

Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing, while Planet Fitness is offering free use of their facilities. Here's how businesses are reacting to the devastation.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Compete with Multinationals in the Global Arena

By leveraging their unique strengths and utilizing the right strategies, small and medium-sized businesses can successfully compete with multinational corporations in global markets.

By Wei Hsu