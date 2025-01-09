This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Mark Zuckerberg dismissed concerns about users leaving Meta platforms in response to the company's decision to end its US fact-checking program, saying any exits would be "virtue signaling."

In a reply on Threads to a user's post criticizing Meta's influence and suggesting that people feel trapped on the platform, Zuckerberg struck a defiant tone.

"No — I'm counting on these changes actually making our platforms better," he wrote.

"I think Community Notes will be more effective than fact-checkers, reducing the number of people whose accounts get mistakenly banned is good, people want to be able to discuss civic topics and make arguments that are in the mainstream of political discourse, etc," Zuckerberg said.

"Some people may leave our platforms for virtue signaling, but I think the vast majority and many new users will find that these changes make the products better."

Zuckerberg was replying to a user with 253 followers named Mary-Frances Makichen, whose bio says she's a spiritual director and author. His response came just one day after Meta announced it would replace its third-party fact-checking partnerships with a crowdsourced community notes system similar to the one used by X.

Mass departures from social media platforms aren't unprecedented.

On Election Day in the US, as Elon Musk deepened his ties to the Trump administration, more than a quarter million X users deleted their accounts.

Zuckerberg, however, appears unfazed, betting that community notes will enhance Meta's user experience and attract new audiences rather than drive them away.