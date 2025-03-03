The tech billionaire says 60-hour weeks are the "sweet spot of productivity."

Google's cofounders famously built their company in a garage. But now that the tech giant is the No. 5 biggest company in the world (as of press time), the bosses want employees at their desks, not carports.

In a memo viewed by The New York Times and posted internally to employees working on Google's Gemini AI, company cofounder Sergey Brin wrote that staff should work much longer than a standard 40-hour workweek — and all of it in the office.

"60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity," he wrote. "I recommend being in the office at least every weekday."

Related: Jeff Bezos Still Uses One of Famous Amazon 'Door Desks' From the '90s — Here's Why

Brin's memo comes at a time when competition for AI talent, resources, and spending in Silicon Valley is at a fever pitch. So much so that it brought the tech billionaire back to the office "pretty much every day" working on AI.

Brin is currently the No. 9 richest person in the world with a net worth of $145 billion, per Bloomberg.

This means he also expects employees to put in the work, per the memo.

"A number of folks work less than 60 hours and a small number put in the bare minimum to get by," he wrote. "This last group is not only unproductive but also can be highly demoralizing to everyone else."

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Regrets Cursing at Company Town Hall But Stands By Return-to-Office Mandate: 'We're Not Going to Change'

Google's current return-to-office (RTO) policy is a hybrid schedule that requires employees to be in the office at least three days a week.

"I think we have all the ingredients to win this race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts," Brin wrote.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment to the Times.

Related: 'Working the Weekend Is a Superpower': Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Working '120 Hour' Weeks