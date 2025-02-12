Companies from Meta to Microsoft to Amazon are planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI this year, and now Elon Musk's xAI is jumping into the rush by adding staff.

Business Insider (BI) reports that xAI is set to hire thousands of "AI tutors" in 2025 to train its chatbot, Grok.

There are currently five "AI tutor" roles on xAI's website. Most are temporary (six months), full-time, remote, and pay $35 to $65 an hour. Some are general, while others have a more specific angle, like this "legal specialist," for example.

For all tutor roles, responsibilities include "working closely with the technical staff to improve the design of efficient annotation tools" and "engaging in diverse writing assignments to refine generative AI models."

The job listings without specialties don't require a degree or training except "experience in technical writing, journalism, or a professional writing setting." Proficiency in another language (besides English) is helpful, according to one listing.

Sources told BI that the company wants to add workers who can help train Grok in different languages.

xAI, which raised $6 billion in a Series C financing round in December, per TechCrunch, operates with a "flat organizational structure."

"All employees are expected to be hands-on and to contribute directly to the company's mission," the career page reads. "Leadership is given to those who show initiative and consistently deliver excellence. Work ethic and strong prioritization skills are important."

What Do AI Tutors Do?

BI spoke to several current "tutors," on the condition of anonymity, to explain exactly what all this means.

The staffers told BI that projects can vary widely. Some worked on improving Grok's ability to generate images, while others were more in the field (like recording themselves in loud places to study the chatbot's output and improve voice commands).

"Sometimes projects take months; sometimes it's only a few days and then you're getting a message from a team lead moving you to a new project," one worker told the outlet. "Sometimes it's a drop-everything situation."

The listings say hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST for the first two weeks of training and then it moves to the same hours but in your "own timezone thereafter."

xAI currently has more than 900 tutors. You can apply, here.

