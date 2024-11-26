Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

YouTube Just Shared the Final Message From Its Former CEO Susan Wojcicki Who Died From Lung Cancer This Summer. Read Her 'Most Important Lesson.' YouTube shared the letter on its website on Monday.

By Erin Davis

Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer for YouTube Inc., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died in August from lung cancer at age 56. She was Google's 16th employee and reportedly rented out her garage to Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in the late 1990s when they were forming the company.

On Monday, YouTube shared a letter they titled, "From Susan," that Wojcicki wrote before she died. It was to be a blog post she created for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

"Susan wrote a post in the final weeks of her life that she planned to publish this fall," Neal Mohan, the current CEO of YouTube, writes of Wojcicki.

Related: Silicon Valley Pioneer and Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies at 56 — Here's How She Transformed the Tech Industry

Wojcicki fought lung cancer for two years and spent the time educating people on the disease and advocating for research funding.

"Through Susan, I learned that lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in women," Mohan said. "She wanted to change those odds."

In the letter, Wojcicki said that she was "totally shocked with this diagnosis" because she never smoked and was running a few miles a day.

The 'Most Important Lesson' I Have Learned

In the letter, Wojcicki, who was CEO of YouTube for almost a decade (2014 to 2023) said that "the most important lesson" she learned "is just to focus and enjoy the present!"

"Life is unpredictable for everyone, with many unknowns, but there is a lot of beauty in everyday life," she added. "My goals going forward are to enjoy the present as much as possible and fight for better understanding and cures for this disease."

Read the full letter, here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

5 Ways AI Can Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Journey

AI empowers entrepreneurs to optimize IP management by accelerating patent searches, monitoring for infringement and simplifying drafting, helping them secure and monetize their innovations faster.

By Ray Wu
Starting a Business

Giving My Product Away for Free Was One of the Best Business Decisions I Made — Here's Why.

There's a lot of debate about the potential hazards of giving your product away for free. To me, it's a no-brainer.

By Aytekin Tank
Growing a Business

They Went From Selling Hangers as Kids to Starting a Retail Brand Worth $100 Million – Here's What the Property Brothers Learned About Entrepreneurship

The kings of HGTV, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, share their insights as lifelong entrepreneurs.

By Emily Washcovick
Side Hustle

How Side Hustles Are Redefining Careers and Shaping the Future of Work

Here's how more than 4 million Americans have transformed side hustles into independent careers, earning over $100,000.

By Matthew Mottola
Growing a Business

The Bold Moves That Drive This Family-Run Company's Success

How Chip Fudge, his son Taylor and their team continue to evolve and grow their family's businesses while preserving its legacy.

By Dan Bova