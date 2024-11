More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

Although one in five U.S. adults ages 50 or older has no retirement savings, those who have accumulated a comfortable nest egg — which the majority of American workers believe to be at least $1.8 million — have some flexibility when it comes to where they spend their golden years.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023, a 44% increase compared to 2022, according to a report from online moving services marketplace Hire A Helper.

Related: Are You Actually on Track to Retire Well? A Financial Expert Reveals the Critical Milestones to Hit at Every Age — Plus 3 Common Oversights.

The majority of retirees relocating out of state opted for Florida (11%) and South Carolina (10%), per the data. Florida and other Southern states often attract retirees with year-round warm weather and affordable costs of living.

However, Americans with larger-than-average retirement accounts might gravitate toward places where wealth and safety are defining factors.

GoBankingRates set out to determine the wealthiest, safest cities for retirees by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling's BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

GoBankingRates only included cities where at least 25% of the population was aged 65 or older in its analysis. Each city's livability score was calculated from AreaVibes and the average single-family home value from the Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024.

Related: These Are the Best Places for a Middle-Class Retirement That Won't Break the Bank, According to New Research

The study found that Oro Valley, Arizona, ranks as the wealthiest, safest retirement town,\ and that six additional Arizona cities placed in the top 30: Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Scottsdale, Prescott Valley, Apache Junction and Bullhead City.

What's more, 12 of the wealthiest, safest retirement towns are in California: Rancho Palos Verdes, Lincoln, Laguna Woods, Walnut Creek, Novato, La Quinta, Seal Beach, Rancho Mirage, Cerritos, Banning, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Image Credit: Davel5957 | Getty Images. Walnut Creek, California.

Related: Looking to Retire Soon? These Are the 10 Most Boomer-Friendly Cities to Buy a Home.

Read on to see GoBankingRate's top 30 safest and wealthiest retirement towns in the U.S.:

1. Oro Valley, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.57

0.57 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.41

11.41 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,098

$52,098 Single-family average home value: $525,380

$525,380 Livability score: 81

2. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.43

0.43 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.40

3.40 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,351

$50,351 Single-family average home value: $542,557

$542,557 Livability score: 73

3. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.48

1.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.81

3.81 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,209

$32,209 Single-family average home value: $336,590

$336,590 Livability score: 65

4. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.18

1.18 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.48

8.48 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $72,238

$72,238 Single-family average home value: $1,913,039

$1,913,039 Livability score: 58

5. Georgetown, Texas

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.59

1.59 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.71

11.71 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,886

$46,886 Single-family average home value: $442,904

$442,904 Livability score: 83

6. Centerville, Ohio

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.47

0.47 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.01

14.01 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $36,275

$36,275 Single-family average home value: $329,817

$329,817 Livability score: 84

7. Mesquite, Nevada

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.89

1.89 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.97

11.97 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $39,396

$39,396 Single-family average home value: $406,306

$406,306 Livability score: 76

8. Lincoln, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.43

1.43 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.91

6.91 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,966

$47,966 Single-family average home value: $646,552

$646,552 Livability score: 67

9. Prescott, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.51

3.51 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.42

14.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,660

$40,660 Single-family average home value: $614,569

$614,569 Livability score: 72

10. Huntley, Illinois

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.42

0.42 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.19

5.19 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,962

$30,962 Single-family average home value: $400,135

$400,135 Livability score: 73

11. Aiken, South Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.22

3.22 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.40

34.40 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,311

$40,311 Single-family average home value: $259,767

$259,767 Livability score: 68

12. Fort Lee, New Jersey

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.06

1.06 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.95

13.95 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,944

$47,944 Single-family average home value: $939,775

$939,775 Livability score: 88

13. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.88

2.88 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.32

12.32 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,852

$32,852 Single-family average home value: $488,313

$488,313 Livability score: 63

14. Scottsdale, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.66

1.66 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 22.09

22.09 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $45,771

$45,771 Single-family average home value: $922,559

$922,559 Livability score: 82

15. Laguna Woods, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.53

0.53 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.42

5.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,241

$42,241 Single-family average home value: $481,924

$481,924 Livability score: 73

16. Walnut Creek, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.94

2.94 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.64

27.64 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,918

$52,918 Single-family average home value: $1,441,223

$1,441,223 Livability score: 77

17. Prescott Valley, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.61

2.61 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.31

9.31 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,927

$30,927 Single-family average home value: $461,185

$461,185 Livability score: 62

18. Novato, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.17

3.17 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.78

16.78 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,540

$47,540 Single-family average home value: $1,190,655

$1,190,655 Livability score: 71

19. La Quinta, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.83

1.83 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.34

24.34 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,039

$50,039 Single-family average home value: $769,008

$769,008 Livability score: 57

20. Seal Beach, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.94

3.94 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.02

27.02 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,229

$42,229 Single-family average home value: $1,491,445

$1,491,445 Livability score: 61

21. Apache Junction, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 5.06

5.06 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.50

16.50 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,211

$30,211 Single-family average home value: $386,845

$386,845 Livability score: 67

22. Rancho Mirage, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.73

2.73 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.41

35.41 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $61,573

$61,573 Single-family average home value: $1,085,436

$1,085,436 Livability score: 49

23. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.48

4.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.11

40.11 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,259

$40,259 Single-family average home value: $506,656

$506,656 Livability score: 69

24. Cerritos, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.12

3.12 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 48.15

48.15 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $44,823

$44,823 Single-family average home value: $1,086,655

$1,086,655 Livability score: NA

25. Niles, Illinois

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.48

0.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.42

18.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $24,710

$24,710 Single-family average home value: $390,387

$390,387 Livability score: 80

26. Bullhead City, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.33

4.33 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.62

20.62 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $25,343

$25,343 Single-family average home value: $319,536

$319,536 Livability score: 64

27. Gloucester, Massachusetts

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.57

2.57 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.10

5.10 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $41,304

$41,304 Single-family average home value: $763,752

$763,752 Livability score: 71

28. Banning, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.99

4.99 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.94

16.94 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $37,920

$37,920 Single-family average home value: $414,314

$414,314 Livability score: NA

29. Palm Desert, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.78

2.78 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.27

36.27 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $48,118

$48,118 Single-family average home value: $627,545

$627,545 Livability score: 51

30. Palm Springs, California