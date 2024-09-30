About half of U.S. adults live in middle-income households. Here's where they should consider spending their golden years.

Two in five U.S. seniors say they'll "never" move out of their house, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ClearMatchMedicare, per Talker.

However, Americans who are open to relocating in retirement have several factors to consider — and one of the most important is cost of living.

Although many dream of a luxurious, carefree retirement, the majority of Americans face a different reality. The typical worker believes they'll need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, but the average retirement account balance sits at just $88,400, per a Northwestern Mutual study.

About half of U.S. adults (52%) lived in middle-income households in 2022, according to a Pew Research Center Analysis of the most recent available government data. Those approaching retirement age might wonder where their savings will stretch the furthest.

A new study from GOBankingRates set out to determine the top 30 best towns for middle-class retirement.

The research drew from U.S. Census and Federal Reserve data and analyzed cities across the country with a minimum population of 10,000 residents and at least 25% of that population aged 65 and over. Then, GOBankingRates factored in data including household median income, average home value, total annual cost of living and the average social security benefits.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the No. 1 spot went to a city in Florida: The Villages, which boasts a household median income of $73,415 and an annual cost of living of $48,808.

Two cities in Arizona followed — Green Valley City, with a household median income of $57,785 and an annual cost of living of $41,989 and Sun City West, with a household median income of $61,941 and an annual cost of living of $48,781.

See the full list of the best 30 places for a middle-class retirement, according to GoBankingRates' data, below:

1. The Villages, Florida

Household median income: $73,415

Single-family home average value: $408,342

Annual cost of living: $48,808

Average Social Security Benefits: $30,704

2. Green Valley City, Arizona

Household median income: $57,785

Single-family home average value: $321,915

Annual cost of living: $41,989

Average Social Security Benefits: $27,102

3. Sun City West, Arizona

Household median income: $61,941

Single-family home average value: $398,930

Annual cost of living: $48,781

Average Social Security Benefits: $28,190

4. Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Household median income: $68,580

Single-family home average value: $305,455

Annual cost of living: $41,487

Average Social Security Benefits: $28,754

5. Venice, Florida

Household median income: $68,843

Single-family home average value: $466,895

Annual cost of living: $53,436

Average Social Security Benefits: $27,226

6. Sun City, Arizona

Household median income: $51,263

Single-family home average value: $329,036

Annual cost of living: $44,204

Average Social Security Benefits: $25,346

7. Sun City Center, Florida

Household median income: $64,661

Single-family home average value: $341,594

Annual cost of living: $45,845

Average Social Security Benefits: $26,759

8. Punta Gorda, Florida

Household median income: $75,898

Single-family home average value: $419,564

Annual cost of living: $49,123

Average Social Security Benefits: $28,854

9. Mesquite, Nevada

Household median income: $69,146

Single-family home average value: $406,306

Annual cost of living: $48,562

Average Social Security Benefits: $26,855

10. Englewood, Florida

Household median income: $61,734

Single-family home average value: $382,567

Annual cost of living: $47,686

Average Social Security Benefits: $25,610

11. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Household median income: $71,019

Single-family home average value: $438,475

Annual cost of living: $49,996

Average Social Security Benefits: $26,060

12. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Household median income: $102,917

Single-family home average value: $542,557

Annual cost of living: $57,335

Average Social Security Benefits: $28,853

13. Oro Valley, Arizona

Household median income: $101,394

Single-family home average value: $525,380

Annual cost of living: $56,423

Average Social Security Benefits: $29,587

14. Wildwood, Florida

Household median income: $68,121

Single-family home average value: $319,201

Annual cost of living: $42,621

Average Social Security Benefits: $28,259

15. Sebastian, Florida

Household median income: $65,650

Single-family home average value: $362,710

Annual cost of living: $46,421

Average Social Security Benefits: $23,019

16. Naples, Florida

Household median income: $135,657

Single-family home average value: $713,541

Annual cost of living: $69,932

Average Social Security Benefits: $30,538

17. Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Household median income: $74,109

Single-family home average value: $279,112

Annual cost of living: $38,585

Average Social Security Benefits: $23,154

18. Seven Hills, Ohio

Household median income: $91,975

Single-family home average value: $282,436

Annual cost of living: $39,049

Average Social Security Benefits: $24,539

19. Lady Lake, Florida

Household median income: $46,694

Single-family home average value: $328,600

Annual cost of living: $44,328

Average Social Security Benefits: $25,143

20. Centerville, Ohio

Household median income: $79,509

Single-family home average value: $329,817

Annual cost of living: $42,813

Average Social Security Benefits: $25,906

21. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Household median income: $69,792

Single-family home average value: $506,656

Annual cost of living: $54,861

Average Social Security Benefits: $27,638

22. Gold Canyon, Arizona

Household median income: $83,654

Single-family home average value: $493,623

Annual cost of living: $55,036

Average Social Security Benefits: $32,475

23. Tavares, Florida

Household median income: $54,271

Single-family home average value: $328,077

Annual cost of living: $44,351

Average Social Security Benefits: $23,898

24. Kerrville, Texas

Household median income: $58,797

Single-family home average value: $354,444

Annual cost of living: $44,075

Average Social Security Benefits: $21,751

25. Pahrump, Nevada

Household median income: $54,988

Single-family home average value: $350,128

Annual cost of living: $44,349

Average Social Security Benefits: $23,592

26. Mountain Home, Arkansas

Household median income: $42,281

Single-family home average value: $224,906

Annual cost of living: $34,449

Average Social Security Benefits: $23,209

27. Greenville, Ohio

Household median income: $45,746

Single-family home average value: $159,902

Annual cost of living: $159,902

Average Social Security Benefits: $19,574

28. Lyndhurst, Ohio

Household median income: $84,697

Single-family home average value: $225,429

Annual cost of living: $35,093

Average Social Security Benefits: $22,809

29. Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Household median income: $66,922

Single-family home average value: $210,762

Annual cost of living: $34,178

Average Social Security Benefits: $24,091

30. Ormond Beach, Florida