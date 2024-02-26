In These U.S. Cities, Earning a $150,000 Salary Is Considered 'Lower Middle Class,' According to a New Report A new study highlights the U.S. cities where your money stretches the least.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Getty Images
Arlington Memorial Bridge with Arlington House in Arlington National Cemetery in background

Rising costs associated with inflation, mortgage rates, insurance premiums, and other economic concerns have set new standards of "success" in the U.S., according to a new study by personal finance site GoBankingRates.

The report, which looked at the cost of living compared to salaries in different cities across the U.S. revealed that in certain U.S. cities, making $150,000 or less can be considered "lower-middle class."

The city topping the list is Arlington, Virginia, where residents making between $91,000 and $152,000 are considered lower middle class due to the area's high cost of living (41% higher than the U.S. national average).

"Clients I work with in Arlington are seeing that impact with the cost of housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and general lifestyle," Financial advisor Rodney Griffin with Northwestern Mutual told GoBankingRates. "While $150,000 may be a comfortable salary in some places, high demand from many people with comparative salaries can create an increased cost of living."

Related: These Are the Most Expensive Cities to Live in for 2023-2024

Arlington's proximity to Washington, D.C., makes it a compelling choice for those working for the government or other industries in the nation's capital.

According to RentCafe, the median household income for Arlington residents is $128,000.

Arlington is closely followed by three California cities — San Francisco, San Jose, and Irvine — and then Seattle (WA), Gibert (AZ), Plano (TX), Scottsdale (AZ), and Washington D.C., and Chandler (AZ) round out the Top 10.

Related: 10 Most Expensive States for Singles to Meet Basic Needs

"In these high-cost cities, the exorbitant price of basics like housing, childcare, and transportation means that middle-class families find themselves stretched thin financially even on relatively high household incomes," the study said. "It raises questions about what it means to be 'rich' versus 'middle class' in different parts of the country."

Most recent data from the US Bureau of Labor found that in Q4 of 2023, the average salary for U.S. residents was $59,384, an over 5% increase from last year.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

With This LinkedIn Algorithm Change, Your Best Posts Could Reach New Readers for Years

It's one of many new features rolling out on the platform in 2024.

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

5 AI Hacks You Need to Know About in 2024

Despite its vast potential, the key to leveraging AI effectively lies in balancing automation with human oversight to avoid pitfalls and ensure that creativity and decision-making remain human-driven.

By Hasan Saleem
Side Hustle

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2024: Part One

Instead of spending money this summer, prepare now to make extra cash through the following side hustles while still enjoying your free time.

By John Rampton
Living

Gary Vaynerchuk on the Power of Authenticity and Accountability

The entrepreneur has built his success by prioritizing these two traits.

By Jeff Fenster
Living

The CEO of Catholic Prayer and Meditation App Hallow Says Founders Need to Be Part of Something Bigger Than Themselves

On this episode of "The CEO Series," learn about the soulful journey of Hallow's CEO and founder Alex Jones.

By William Salvi
Business News

A Popular Online Store for Household Products That Disappeared Last Year Is Making a Comeback

Overstock's online store will reopen in collaboration with Shopify in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen