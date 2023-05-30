7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Rampant inflation over the past year has driven up the cost of living — and a tight housing market that has caused rent prices to surge doesn't exactly help. However, some American cities are more expensive than others, and if you're looking to save, it's best to reconsider whether these 10 cities are in your budget or not.

According to a new report from U.S. News, seven of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in for 2023-2024 are in California. San Diego came in at No. 1, receiving a value rating (how comfortably residents can live within their means in a metropolitan area) of 3.3. The average median home price in San Diego was $889,225 in 2021 — nearly triple the national average of $365,616.

Related: The Cheapest States To Live in 2023

Los Angeles was ranked the second-most-expensive city to live in with the same value rating of 3.3, followed by Honolulu (3.6), Miami (3.6) and Santa Barbara (3.8). Despite New York City historically being one of the most expensive places to reside, the Big Apple didn't even make it in the top 10 (it was ranked No. 11 with a value rating of 4.3).

U.S. News determined its rankings by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and internal research. Here's the full list of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in for 2023-2024.

1. San Diego, CA

Value: 3.3

Average median home price 2021: $889,225

Average salary: $67,200

2. Los Angeles, CA

Value: 3.3

Average median home price 2021: $807,498

Average salary: $63,056

3. Honolulu, HI

Value: 3.6

Average median home price 2021: $581,658

Average salary: $61,860

4. Miami, FL

Value: 3.6

Average median home price 2021: $490,162

Average salary: $54,790

5. Santa Barbara, CA

Value: 2.8

Average median home price 2021: $464,954

Average salary: $62,020

6. San Francisco, CA

Value: 3.8

Average median home price 2021: $1,082,875

Average salary: $86,590

7. Salinas, CA

Value: 3.8

Average median home price 2021: $986,702

Average salary: $56,350

8. Santa Rosa, CA

Value: 3.9

Average median home price 2021: $828,156

Average salary: $64,080

9. San Juan, PR

Value: 3.9

Average median home price 2021: N/A

Average salary: $31,650

10. Vallejo & Fairfield, CA

Value: 4.1

Average median home price 2021: $562,567

Average salary: $64,270

Related: These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Economic Conditions News and Trends California Housing Prices cost of living

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Are These 17 Biases Affecting You as a Leader? The Answer Is Likely Yes — Here's How to Address Them.

Having biases is an inherent part of being human, but that doesn't mean we don't have the responsibility to manage them and make sure they don't impact the way we lead.

By Julie Kratz
Business News

The Virgin Islands Want to Serve Elon Musk a Subpoena, But They Can't Find Him

Government officials would like to talk to Tesla's owner as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Is AI Opening the Door for the 100x Founder'?

We often hear the term the 10x developer — but AI is creating a startup environment that dramatically speeds up the time and reduces the resources needed to launch.

By Jamie Burke
By Entrepreneur Store
Real Estate

5 Strategies for Real Estate Investors to Survive (and Thrive!) Amid Rising Interest Rates

Rising real estate interest rates are not a reason to stress — they are an opportunity to invest.

By Chris D. Bentley
By Amanda Breen