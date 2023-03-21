These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Retirement looks different to everyone, and the choice of where to settle down can be a big one — especially in times of economic uncertainty.

As inflation has remained high, along with endless chatter of a looming recession, millions of Americans have begun to reassess their savings and future. Regardless of if individuals are looking to retire in five years or 40, the future reality of retirement remains uncertain as politicians continue to argue over the fate of Social Security and Medicare as funds are set to run out in coming years.

Meanwhile, between 2021 and May 2022, 4% of people who consider themselves retired were still working, and 14% of retirees reported doing some form of work for pay or profit in the month before the survey, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

With several uncertainties at play, affordability might be more of a factor in choosing where to retire than it has been in the past. Although everyone has different preferences on where to live out their retirement, if being comfortable within your means is a top priority, here are the most — and least — affordable places in the U.S. to retire.

Related: Americans Are Underprepared for Retirement. Here's How Small Businesses Can Help Close the Savings Gap.

According to a study by Seniorly, the Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable places to retire, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget. To assess the affordability of a state, Seniorly analyzed myriad parameters, including the cost of healthcare, cost of living, retirement income, taxes and senior poverty rates.

The most affordable state to retire in was Wyoming, followed by Utah, and the least affordable was Massachusetts, followed by New York. And regardless of what you've heard about Florida being a retirement haven, the Sunshine State ranked close to the bottom, No. 43 overall for affordability.

Most affordable places to retire:

1. Wyoming

2. Utah

3. Montana

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. Colorado

7. New Mexico

8. Delaware

9. West Virginia

10. Tennessee

Least affordable places to retire:

1. Massachusetts

2. New York

3. Connecticut

4. New Jersey

5. California

6. Rhode Island

7. Texas

8. Hawaii

9. Florida

10. D.C.

You can see the full list here.

Related: This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Retirement Retirement Planning News and Trends Retirement Funds Retirement Savings

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Living

Get the Best Price Online for This Dog Health Test

This simple test includes insights into 20 areas of a dog's health.

By Entrepreneur Store

Living

3 Daily Habits That Will Positively Affect and Protect Your Mental Health

Starting simple with daily habits can work wonders in improving your mental health.

By Kelly Hyman

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'I Dreaded Falling in Love.' Rupert Murdoch Is Getting Hitched for the Fifth Time.

The 92-year-old media tycoon announces he will wed former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Are Co-Working Spaces Worth the Money?

Here's how to determine if a co-working membership is right for you.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Report: Disney Is Expected to Start Layoffs In April With 4,000 Employees

"I do not make this decision lightly," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

By Jonathan Small