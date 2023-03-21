The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

Retirement looks different to everyone, and the choice of where to settle down can be a big one — especially in times of economic uncertainty.

As inflation has remained high, along with endless chatter of a looming recession, millions of Americans have begun to reassess their savings and future. Regardless of if individuals are looking to retire in five years or 40, the future reality of retirement remains uncertain as politicians continue to argue over the fate of Social Security and Medicare as funds are set to run out in coming years.

Meanwhile, between 2021 and May 2022, 4% of people who consider themselves retired were still working, and 14% of retirees reported doing some form of work for pay or profit in the month before the survey, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

With several uncertainties at play, affordability might be more of a factor in choosing where to retire than it has been in the past. Although everyone has different preferences on where to live out their retirement, if being comfortable within your means is a top priority, here are the most — and least — affordable places in the U.S. to retire.

According to a study by Seniorly, the Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable places to retire, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget. To assess the affordability of a state, Seniorly analyzed myriad parameters, including the cost of healthcare, cost of living, retirement income, taxes and senior poverty rates.

The most affordable state to retire in was Wyoming, followed by Utah, and the least affordable was Massachusetts, followed by New York. And regardless of what you've heard about Florida being a retirement haven, the Sunshine State ranked close to the bottom, No. 43 overall for affordability.

Most affordable places to retire:

1. Wyoming

2. Utah

3. Montana

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. Colorado

7. New Mexico

8. Delaware

9. West Virginia

10. Tennessee

Least affordable places to retire:

1. Massachusetts

2. New York

3. Connecticut

4. New Jersey

5. California

6. Rhode Island

7. Texas

8. Hawaii

9. Florida

10. D.C.

You can see the full list here.

