Get All Access for $5/mo

These Are the 20 Best Cities for Small Businesses, According to a New Report Sun-seeking entrepreneurs are in luck—14 of the top 20 best cities for entrepreneurs in 2024 were located below the Sun Belt.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Scottsdale, Miami, and Atlanta led the new rankings for CoWorkingCafe's 'Best Cities for Entrepreneurs' in 2024.
  • The list found that 14 out of the top 20 cities to start a small business were located in the South.
  • Some Western cities, including Denver and Salt Lake City, also made the list.

In 2023, a record-breaking 5.5 million new business applications were filed in the U.S., and the U.S. Treasury reported in September that the agency is still receiving more than 430,000 small business applications a month.

But while the entrepreneurial dream is alive and well, the question of where to open your business might seem daunting — and can be the most important decision of your life.

Related: These Are the Best Cities for Surrounding Yourself With Millionaires

That's why CoworkingCafe looked at 11 key metrics in 136 cities across the U.S., such as GDP growth, number of business applications, and labor costs, to rank the 20 best places for small businesses.

Scottsdale, Arizona took the top spot (leading with a 38% GDP growth from 2018 to 2022 and a 16.5% self-employment rate, according to the report). Scottsdale's location, close to Phoenix, and "low disaster risk" helped it take the lead. The small city was also named one of the fastest-growing startup cities in the U.S. in 2022.

Miami, which came in at No. 2, can boast 5,320 business applications per 100,000 residents, a 17.9% self-employment rate, and a 32% GDP growth, according to the report.

Sun Belt cities thrived in the rankings, with 14 out of the top 20 cities below the Mason-Dixon line.

Florida had a strong presence in the top 10 — Miami (No. 2), Orlando (No. 4), Tampa (No. 6), and Fort Lauderdale (No. 7) all made the cut.

Related: Which State Was Just Ranked No. 1 for Business?

Atlanta was ranked third, with unique features including the most coworking space density in the nation (23.8 spaces per 100K residents) and a highly educated workforce. More than 40% of residents there have a bachelor's degree.

CoworkingCafe

For the full report, click here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'A Real Growing Up Moment For Me': OpenAI's 39-Year-Old CEO Says He Learned a Lot from Being Fired

Sam Altman shares the lessons he learned after being fired (and rehired) from the company he co-founded and what he sees for the future of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

These Founders Had an 'Icky Feeling' as Their Startup Soared to a $12 Billion Valuation. Now They're Getting Raw and Honest About What Went Wrong.

Faire is a platform for small businesses, but it grew big the wrong way — almost becoming a $12 billion wreck. Here's how it fixed the problem, and why you should think twice before skyrocketing.

By Liz Brody
Money & Finance

How the 2024 Election Outcome Could Affect Interest Rates and Impact Your Finances

Let's take a look at how each candidate's policies could impact interest rates if they win the election.

By Joseph Camberato
Growing a Business

77% of Small Business Owners Say This Channel Is Driving Most of Their Sales Right Now

In a survey with Faire, we asked 12,000 small businesses to share their most successful strategies and most pressing concerns.

By Liz Brody
Starting a Business

He Left His Law Career to Start a Ghostwriting Business — Now He Charges Over $100,000 a Book. Here's What It Took to Get There.

Michael Levin taught creative writing to supplement his income. Then he did some math and went all in on a new business.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Inside a Sport Marketing Giant's Playbook for Connecting Big Brands With Rabid Fans

John Rowady, the founder and CEO of sports marketing powerhouse rEvolution, shares his strategy for global growth.

By William Salvi