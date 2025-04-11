This $91 Billion Fintech Company's Outlandish Meeting Strategy Has Earned the Approval of Elon Musk Stripe has a creative way of getting customer feedback — by inviting them to internal meetings.

Key Takeaways

  • Stripe is a payments technology company worth over $91 billion.
  • Every other week, the startup invites one customer to give feedback on its products at a management meeting with 40 company leaders.

Fintech company Stripe has an unusual way of asking for customer input — and Elon Musk thinks it's a "good idea."

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison stated in a post on X on Tuesday that the company brings in one customer to speak for the first half hour of its management team meeting every other week. The user is asked to give honest feedback about Stripe's products in front of 40 of the company's leaders.

Stripe has plenty of other ways to get feedback, including responses from a Complaint Submission Form and emails customers send to complaints@stripe.com. However, Collison noted in his post that the tactic of getting feedback in person at the biweekly meeting "somehow always spurs new thoughts and investigations."

A day after Collison shared Stripe's feedback strategy on X, Musk replied to the post and expressed his approval.

"Good idea," Musk wrote.

Collison co-founded Stripe in 2010 as a payment processing platform that allows businesses to process credit cards, debit cards, and other payments both online and in person.

According to Stripe's 2024 annual letter, half of Fortune 100 companies, including Nvidia, Comcast, and PepsiCo, use the startup's technology to handle $1.4 trillion in financial transactions. Stripe also handles payments for Amazon, Google, and Shopify.

Stripe additionally claimed in the annual letter that it was the "revenue engine of the AI era," with almost 80% of the Forbes AI 50, including Anysphere and Anthropic, using its platform.

The startup was last valued at $91.5 billion in February.
