The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.

Nearly one in four Americans (22%) hope to relocate to another state in retirement, according to a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by financial services company Empower.

Of course, there are a number of factors for retirees on the move to consider — from climate to cost of living, healthcare access and more.

