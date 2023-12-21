This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • From climate to cost of living, healthcare access and more, retirees considering a move have a lot to consider.
  • CreditDonkey gathered data on nine factors across all 50 states to determine the best states for retirement.

Nearly one in four Americans (22%) hope to relocate to another state in retirement, according to a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by financial services company Empower.

Of course, there are a number of factors for retirees on the move to consider — from climate to cost of living, healthcare access and more.

Related: Looking to Retire? Here Are the Top Five States to Consider

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Retirement Retirement Planning Lifestyle Premium

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

Tara Laczynski leveraged Outschool to transform her passion for teaching math into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

How I Pulled Myself Out of Burnout and Turn My Ambitions Into Reality

The all-too-common narrative of burnout in American workplaces has reached a tipping point — including for myself. Here's how I used a Japanese framework called ikigai to pull myself out of that spiral and build my dream job instead.

By Andi Cross
Business News

Scammers Found a New Way to Steal Money From Your Gift Cards This Holiday Season — Here's What to Look For

A woman in Chicago fell victim to a "card draining" scam at her local Target.

By Emily Rella
By Alexander Chachava
Business News

Man Steals $23,000 From Passengers' Carry-On Bags During Flight

The flight was traveling from Vietnam to Singapore.

By Emily Rella