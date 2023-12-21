The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.
Key Takeaways
- From climate to cost of living, healthcare access and more, retirees considering a move have a lot to consider.
- CreditDonkey gathered data on nine factors across all 50 states to determine the best states for retirement.
Nearly one in four Americans (22%) hope to relocate to another state in retirement, according to a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by financial services company Empower.
Of course, there are a number of factors for retirees on the move to consider — from climate to cost of living, healthcare access and more.
Related: Looking to Retire? Here Are the Top Five States to Consider