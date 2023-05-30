More Americans Are Retiring Abroad, Without a Massive Nest Egg — Here's How They Made the Leap About 450,000 people received their social security benefits outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, according to the Social Security Administration.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Blue Titan | Shutterstock

Retirement is a hot (and stressful) topic for millions of Americans as high inflation has driven up the cost of living while dwindling savings accounts. However, some retirees have found a way to live comfortably while still saving money: by moving abroad.

At the end of 2021, nearly 450,000 retirees received their social security benefits outside the U.S., an uptick from 307,000 in 2008, according to the Social Security Administration.

The Wall Street Journal spoke to six retirees who moved abroad (with savings ranging from $70,000 to $1.8 million) debunking the myth that relocating overseas requires a massive nest egg.

Six years ago, Halisi Vinson, 58, and Ricardo Crawley, 67, were nearly $25,000 in credit card debt and had less than $50,000 in retirement savings. After analyzing their spending habits and expenses, the couple spent six years drastically cutting back on expenses and increasing their retirement savings. About a year ago, the duo moved to Portugal, where they quickly realized how much less they spend on daily life. Between rent and dining out, the couple spends about $2,600 a month, they told the WSJ.

Related: American Retirement Outlook Falls to Lowest Level Since 2012

Another retiree, Matthew Coe, 60, moved from Washington State to Barcelona 13 years ago and says his monthly expenses add up to about $3,000. The former corporate lawyer told the WSJ that if he were still living in Seattle, his monthly spending would be nearly $6,500, including travel and healthcare.

During his retirement in Barcelona, Coe invested in local real estate and even started his own business, which helps international buyers find and renovate homes around the city.

"My stress level in Spain is much lower as a result of the lower cost of living and an overall higher quality of life," he told the outlet.

While moving abroad can seem costly, many countries have visas and tax incentives designed specifically for retirees. For example, Portugal's Non-Habitual Resident regime grants eligible foreigners tax benefits such as exemption from local taxes for 10 years on income sourced from outside of Portugal (including social security, pension income, salary from outside the country, and more).

In Spain, where Coe resides, there are two main options for potential retirees: the Spain Investors Visa, which grants residency to those who invest in local real estate, companies, or a personal business, and the Non-Lucrative Residence Permit, which grants eligible foreigners residency if they prove sufficient income to support themselves and their dependents.

Related: $1.2 Million Dollars in 6 Months – Retirement Strategy Secrets Revealed

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Retirement Retirement Planning News and Trends Retirement Savings

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Lululemon Employees Say They Were Fired for Trying to Stop Shoplifters

Two Georgia women say Lululemon fired them without severance for trying to get thieves out of the store.

By Dan Bova
Business News

New York Lawyer Uses ChatGPT to Create Legal Brief, Cites 6 'Bogus' Cases: 'The Court Is Presented With an Unprecedented Circumstance'

The lawyer, who has 30 years of experience, said it was the first time he used the tool for "research" and was "unaware of the possibility that its content could be false."

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Your Network Is Going to Build Your Net Worth': An 18-Year-Old Landed Her Dream Job By Cold Emailing. Here's Why the Tactic Still Works

The Virginia-based teenager set out to gain any experience that she could in the real estate agency. What she learned, in the end, was much more valuable.

By Emily Rella
By Jonathan Small
Business News

More Americans Are Retiring Abroad, Without a Massive Nest Egg — Here's How They Made the Leap

About 450,000 people received their social security benefits outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, according to the Social Security Administration.

By Madeline Garfinkle