Preparing for a comfortable retirement goes far beyond contributing to a 401(k).

Although seven in ten Americans (69%) plan to retire, of those who don't think they will, 42% believe they'll never have enough savings to do so, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Prudential, per Talker Research.

However, as crucial as diligent saving in 401(k)s and other retirement accounts is, it's not the sole factor in determining a comfortable retirement. Even retirees with sizable nest eggs might struggle if they underestimated other personal financial metrics over the years — like their credit score.

Many people assume that their credit score won't impact their lifestyle in their golden years, according to Florida-based financial planner Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

Unfortunately for retirees who put off improving their credit score, it does remain relevant.

Not only do good credit scores matter for many of the same reasons pre-retirement (lower interest rates on loans, better terms on credit cards, etc.), but also for some that can coincide with increasing age, such as the ability to finance medical emergencies or ongoing healthcare.

Retirees with bad credit scores might encounter six unwanted surprises as a result, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management notes:

1. Higher interest rates on loans

Retirees might face financial strain related to a home equity loan, reverse mortgage or personal loan and eventually accumulate significant debt.

2. Difficulty securing loans

With limited access to financial resources for miscellaneous expenses, retirees might have to dip into their retirement savings.

3. Limited access to certain rental properties

It might be difficult to secure housing in areas with enough amenities or conveniences, and landlords may require higher security deposits.

4. Higher insurance premiums

Insurers, including auto and homeowner's insurance, can charge more for coverage or, in rare cases, deny it altogether.

5. Utility service challenges

Utility companies might delay or prevent service setup or require higher security deposits and advance payments.

6. Job search struggles

Retirees who want to pick up part-time work for extra cash might face poorer job prospects, especially in roles involving financial transactions or sensitive information.