Thirty percent of Americans believe they'll never be able to retire.

In 1991, the average reported retirement age was 57; in 2022, it was 61, according to a Gallup survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults.

The increase is perhaps not surprising given recent inflationary pressure, but it paints a troubling picture of what's ahead if Americans don't set themselves up for retirement in the years to come.

And a new survey from personal finance resource GOBakingRates suggests that many of them won't. The research, which surveyed over 1,000 U.S. adults, revealed that nearly 40% of Americans are contributing nothing to a retirement fund — and 30% of them say they'll never be able to retire.