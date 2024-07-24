Daniel Milan, investment advisor representative and managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Services, reveals how to safeguard your Golden Years.

Sixty percent of Americans across all generations worry they'll outlive their retirement savings, according to a recent survey from BlackRock. Unfortunately, those fears aren't unfounded, as almost half of U.S. households had no savings in retirement accounts in 2022, per the Survey of Consumer Finances.

The good news is that if you start saving early and strategically, a comfortable retirement can be within reach.

