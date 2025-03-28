By John Rampton Edited by Mark Klekas Mar 28, 2025

Managers must understand the science behind employee relationships. Here's a guide to help get you started.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An organization's success increasingly depends on a solid manager-employee relationship in today's competitive market. In addition to contributing to employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity, these relationships contribute to adaptability and resilience.

Managers and organizations must understand the science behind these relationships to foster a culture of trust and mutual respect.

