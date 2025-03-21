The majority of your daily tasks are not worth obsessing over. Prioritize where to focus your effort, and if you're doing something big, don't worry about getting it exactly right the first time.

It was one of the most jarring emails I'd ever received, and it was only one line: "Did you see that Google came up with a competitive product?"

The email, sent from a friend, was letting me know about the arrival of Google Forms — meaning my then-young startup, Jotform, was suddenly going up against one of the most powerful tech companies.

At first, I panicked. It felt like there was no way I'd be able to compete. Then, I strategized. To stand my ground, I'd need to get way more efficient at managing all the responsibilities I was juggling. I took a hard look at how I was spending my time and realized a lot of my day was spent on tedious, low-value tasks like sending emails.