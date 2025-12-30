The New Fiscal Year is Calling. Get QuickBooks for $500 Off.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With Q4 drawing to a close, are your books ready? If the answer is “I’m not sure,” you need help from accounting software like QuickBooks. Intuit’s accounting software for small business is a comprehensive solution for bookkeeping, expenses, and invoicing.

Monthly subscriptions to even the basic version of QuickBooks’ online start at almost $400 for a full year, but right now you can get a lifetime license to QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for Windows for just $194.97 — that’s 72% off the suggested price of $699, and less than half the cost of a year of basic access online.

QuickBooks has the tools to help address a number of common small-business pain points. It can process job costing to assess profitability; track depreciation and current value of your fixed assets; and create invoices. If inventory management is your issue, QuickBooks Pro Plus 2024 has upgraded features that help track your goods and costs, and you and your team can use the program to create sales orders and manage them throughout the process.

The software can keep your business on track with the reports and tracking data you need to monitor your cash flow and assets. It works seamlessly with Excel and previous versions of QuickBooks, too, so you can transfer your data back and forth. And with the lifetime license, you get all the functionality you need to run your business for life: No subscriptions, no recurring payments.

This deal is good for one license for Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for a single user, new or existing. The software can be installed on up to two devices, but both versions can’t be used at the same time. Integrations to cloud-based functions like QuickBooks Payments and TurboTax are not included with your subscription, and the version is good for Windows devices only.

Arm yourself for the new fiscal year. QuickBooks has the bookkeeping and accounting power that can give you and your team the insights and reports they need to turbocharge your growth, for a price that will make your CFO smile.

Get a lifetime license to Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for Windows for $194.97 (reg. $699).

StackSocial prices subject to change.