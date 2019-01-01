Garage and Estate Sale Promoter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Weekend profits await entrepreneurs with good marketing and organizational skills who become garage and estate sale promoters. Garage, lawn and estate sales are hugely popular events in every community across North America. In fact, it is estimated that more than 60 million people go garage-sale-shopping annually, generating billions in sales. As a promoter, you can provide clients who do not have the time or gumption to hold their own sale with the service of organizing and conducting the sale for them. Duties include promoting, organizing, selling items and cleaning up after everyone has gone home. In exchange for providing this valuable service, you retain a percentage of the total revenues generated'25 percent for larger sales and up to 50 percent for smaller ones. Once you have found a client, be sure to canvas the immediate neighborhood and solicit for additional items. Why hold a small sale if you can increase revenues and profits by enlisting neighbors to provide items, too? Promote the sales with professional site signage and in community newspapers that do not charge for small classified ads or for garage sale postings.

