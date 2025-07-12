Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Twenty-two percent of entrepreneurs prefer to choose when and where they work, according to data from popular accounting service FreshBooks. Of course, even people who work primarily in one location will sometimes travel for business or leisure. Fortunately, new users can save up to 60% on global flights and hotels, even after they've been booked, with a lifetime subscription to OneAir Elite. Better yet, it's currently available to new users for its lowest price ever at $49.97 with promo code TRAVEL.

This AI-powered platform scans and tracks millions of flight and hotel prices to top global destinations from your home airport. Members receive instant mobile and email alerts as soon as the prices drop. Best of all, OneAir's Smart Hotel Price Monitoring also tracks your existing hotel reservations and will automatically rebook at a lower rate if the price drops, then refund the difference. No effort or stress on your part, only guaranteed savings.

OneAir also has Smart Flight Fare Monitoring, which works in a similar fashion. Your ticketed airfares are also tracked continuously. If a significantly lower fare is found, OneAir calculates what your savings would be after change or cancellation fees, then guides you through the process of re-ticketing that flight at the lower price.

The company's goal is to revolutionize the hotel and flight industry so that travelers will always pay the lowest prices available for flight and hotel reservations. It has contracts with almost every major hotel supplier, as well as multiple airline wholesalers and consolidators. This allows OneAir to offer wholesale prices to members that are not published to the general public.

You can save up to 60% on exclusive deals on more than two million hotels and resorts. You'll also have exclusive access to airfares from over 700 top airlines that aren't available on public travel platforms or even the airline websites. OneAir prices are always all-inclusive, with no hidden fees.

OneAir also offers real-time flight deal alerts so you can have instant notifications when deals on all flight classes become available from your selected airport. You can even earn up to 10% in cash awards on many flights, insurance and hotels that you can use on future bookings.

Get a lifetime subscription to OneAir Elite to save money on your existing hotel and flight bookings while it's at its lowest price ever for only $49.97 when you enter coupon code TRAVEL at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change