By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Businesses and agencies juggle a lot — client websites, marketing campaigns, invoices, appointments, and the occasional fire drill. Sellful's ERP Agency Plan aims to simplify all of that by putting every essential tool into one place. It's a fully white-label enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that covers everything from building websites to managing client communication, automating workflows, tracking sales, and beyond. Through July 20, you can score a lifetime subscription to Sellful on sale for $349.97.

Instead of stitching together separate platforms, you can use Sellful to keep all your useful tools right in front of you in one convenient place.

Some key highlights include:

  • AI-generated site creation, automated email and SMS marketing, social media scheduling, CRM tools, invoicing, and appointment booking
  • 10 white-labeled sub-accounts with unlimited contacts, pages, blog posts, users, and products per site
  • Built-in point of sale support, inventory syncing across physical stores, and compatibility with more than 20 payment gateways like PayPal, Stripe, and Square (with no extra fees from Sellful!)
  • HR tools, payroll, time clocks, accounting, and team chat
  • AI chatbot, affiliate management, community building tools, and access to marketing courses and guides
  • Custom mobile app, setup wizard builder, and more than 5,000 third-party integrations

For agencies that want to deliver more to clients without bouncing between platforms, this lifetime Sellful plan offers a seriously flexible way to do it all from one dashboard — on sale for $349.97 (reg. $1,497) until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Sellful – White Label Website Builder & Software: ERP Agency Plan (Lifetime)

