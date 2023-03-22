Fibrenew is a professional restoration service specializing in leather, vinyl, and plastic restoration. After getting its start in Alberta, Canada in 1985, Fibrenew began franchising in 1987. Since then, it has spread on a global level. Currently, there are more than 300 locations in 6 countries. In the U.S. alone, there are over 200 franchises.

Why You May Want to Start a Fibrenew Franchise

Fibrenew is a restoration franchise that has been around for more than three decades. Fibrenew has maintained a spot at the top of its respective service area throughout its history. Since its founding, throughout all the economy's rises and falls, the company has continued to grow in franchise units. Fibrenew is a service that is highly unlikely to be replaced or outsourced by technology and robots because it requires a certain level of craftsmanship.

When clients call up Fibrenew, a specialized employee drives to their location to restore and fix damaged products. Fibrenew takes care of various furniture and products, including residential furniture service, marine restoration, commercial furniture repair, aviation interior maintenance, and light upholstery repair.

The company prides itself on saving time and money by restoring its customers’ products instead of replacing them entirely. Also, their work prevents leather, plastic, and other materials from being thrown out as waste.

What Might Make a Fibrenew Franchise a Good Choice?

There is a high demand for Fibrenew's service, and heads keep turning towards this franchise. They provide an alternative to completely renovating and replacing couches and other furniture, saving customers time and money. Since the business offers different streams in the restoration market, you can create growth in your franchise.

Multiple times in the past several years, Fibrenew was ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Fibrenew is an essential business needed almost everywhere. One advantage of owning a Fibrenew franchise is that it's been an active company with established relationships. This will allow you to harness the power of its brand in your marketing.

How Do You Start a Fibrenew Franchise?

To be part of the Fibrenew team, you will need to be financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, such as the technical assistance fee, which is waived for the first six months of operation. The term of agreement for a franchise with Fibrenew is five years, with the option to renew for a small sum at the conclusion of the contract if both parties wish to continue working together. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you're ready to get started, you can begin by filling out a franchise inquiry form. As you progress through the discovery process, you will go through a five step process and will be given a Franchise Disclosure Document to review and sign. Once approved, you'll undergo a training program in order to ensure that you are best set up for success. The Fibrenew team will providing training and support before sending you out on your own. You will be able to open your doors to your new Fibrenew business immediately after your two week technical training is complete, bringing new life to items your customers care about most.