Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, lodging establishments.

To see every category, as well as the methodology behind the list, click here. Below are the 15 companies included in the lodging category.

1. Abakee Cottages

Laconia, NH | Company website

If you're looking for a vacation away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Abakee Cottages is the perfect lakefront destination for you and your family. Situated on the sands of Lake Winnipesaukee, Abakee Cottages gives you views of the White Mountains, Mt. Chocorua, the Ossipee Range, and Mt. Washington. This destination inn is located at the end of a private road and gives you access to a protected beach area safe for children. With a 58-year history, this mom-and-pop business has been providing families with a memorable place to vacation for generations.

The cottages themselves are private, well separated, beautifully furnished, and provide access to outside grills and picnic tables. If you need a laundromat or a supermarket, or want to visit the nearby church or the Weirs Beach recreation area, all are located a short drive away. You can also easily make a day trip to the nearby mountains, as well as local golf courses and restaurants. A gallery of the Abakee cottages can be found on its website if you want to check out the architecture and amenities before your stay.

2. Perry's Ocean Edge Resort

Daytona Beach, FL | Company website

If you're looking to land in one of Florida's favorite vacation spots, Perry's Ocean Edge Resort could be your perfect destination. With 214 rooms, this large resort offers everything from complimentary homemade donuts in the morning to putting greens and shuffleboard courts, heated pools and hot tubs both indoor and outdoor to outdoor BBQ grills. Vacationing with your furry friend? Perry's Ocean Edge Resort is also pet friendly for dogs up to 40 pounds.

Perry's Ocean Edge Resort offers a variety of different room styles to fit whatever type of stay you're looking for. Just you and your honey? Check out the King Garden rooms for a comforting, romantic stay. If you're bringing the family along, this resort offers various suite options so that everyone has a place to sleep. Order colorful and whimsical beach-themed drinks at the outdoor tiki bar, which gives you a sublime view of the ocean. Perry's Ocean Edge Resort also has larger banquet-style rooms if you're looking for a place to host a birthday party, a corporate event, a reunion, or whatever you're needing to celebrate.

3. Blue Mountain Bed & Breakfast

Missoula, MT | Company website

At Blue Mountain Bed & Breakfast, you will be hosted by Brady and Elaine Anderson-Wood, native Mountanans who have been working for years to preserve and educate people on the wildlife and history of the area. The lodge itself is three stories, offering gorgeous views of the Bitterroot River and Missoula Valley. This bed and breakfast is decorated to highlight the region, offering guests an inside look into Missoula's history through a vast selection of books and family heirlooms.

The second floor of the lodge houses two private guestrooms, named The Sagebrush Suite and The Bitterroot Room. Because this B&B is so small, it's a great vacation spot for your family to have a private, remote, and comforting experience all to yourselves. Then you can walk down to Hawk Hill House, the main facility, where you'll find a gift shop, the kitchen, and dining areas. If you want to see the space before you book, photos of the wooded, spacious, themed rooms can be found on the B&B's website.

4. Paniolo Ranch Bed & Breakfast Spa

Boerne, TX | Company website

Occupying 100 acres of lush hills and forests. this spot is perfect for a weekend break from city life, with several options of private cottage-style rooms. Paniolo Ranch has also become well known for hosting weddings and other types of events, offering all-inclusive packages to help take the planning stress off your shoulders. This inn also has an onsite spa, gym, and art studio to keep you active and creative during your stay.

Paniolo Ranch gets its name from the Hawaiian word for cowboy, which perfectly captures the aesthetic of this inn — a marrying of "Hawaiiain aloha spirit with Lonestar traditions." You can view the different rooms on their website in order to pick the best one for your stay. All are beautifully decorated with a rustic, vintage, homely style, each suite alive with its own character. The spa offers services like therapeutic massages, hot stone massages, and scalp passages. Local activities not far from the B&B include local vineyards, trails, caves, shops, and theme parks, so there is lots to do on the property and in the surrounding area.

5. GreenTree Inn

Sedona, AZ | Company website

GreenTree is a spacious inn with a variety of rooms, and a welcoming place for those visiting beautiful Sedona. Lounge by the pool that's decorated with cabanas, a large fire-pit, a hot tub, and grand views of Thunder Mountain. The hotel is located near famous Arizona attractions like Red Rock State Park, where you can explore hiking trails, ride horseback, mountain bike, and more. If you're looking for a water-based excursion, the hotel is also not far from Oak Creek Canyon, where you can swim and fish.

GreenTree rooms include a deluxe king option (if you and your spouse are looking for a romantic getaway) and suites and rooms with double beds (if you're bringing the family or a group of friends). The rooms are decorated in a clean, minimalist, modern style that highlights Arizona attractions and culture. Here you can enjoy in-room coffee, continental breakfast, flatscreen TVs, and crisp air conditioning (vital for those Arizona heatwaves). GreenTree is the perfect place to rest your head after a day of sightseeing around Sedona, taking in the natural wonders of Arizona.

6. Mathis House

Toms River, NJ | Company website

Mathis House is a Victorian bed & breakfast with an elegant tearoom, where guests can enjoy a weekend retreat or simply dine in for afternoon tea. This inn provides five-star service to any travelers passing through Toms River, NJ, whether you're looking for a solo stop on a work trip, a romantic getaway with your sweetie, or a fun place to stay with your family. It also rents their larger community spaces for club meetings and events.

This historic, three-story mansion was built in 1898 and houses a grand porch, portico, parlor room, dining room, library, lawns and a carriage house. But the showstopper is definitely the tea room, where you can be transported back to Victorian times and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea of scones, sandwiches, soups, and aromatic pots of tea. Rooms are decorated with ornate wooden furniture, floral tapestries, beautiful arched windows, and chandeliers.

7. The Pierpont Inn

Ventura, CA | Company website

This historic hotel has been operating in Ventura since 1910, with 79 guest rooms and grand suites. With beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and sprawling rose gardens and bluffs, The Pierpont Inn is perfect for everything from a weekend getaway to a wedding venue. If your pup enjoys the beach as much as you do, The Pierpont Inn is also dog friendly, so you can enjoy this special hotel together.

If you're looking for a little more privacy, in addition to hotel rooms the Pierpont Inn also offers two separate cottages with beautiful exposed ceilings, brick fireplaces, and vintage furniture. If you're looking to bring the whole family, this hotel also has several suite options so that everyone has a place to stay. Explore the nearby neighborhood of historic Ventura which is full of artisanal restaurants, mom-and-pop shops, bars, and breweries. Information regarding booking the 6,000 square feet of flexible space for events can be found on their website.

8. Eagle Crest Resort

Redmond, OR | Company website

It's always sunny in the high desert of Central Oregon. This full-service resort typically sees over 300 days of clear skies a year, making Eagle Crest the ideal destination to get your Vitamin D fix. And this destination has everything you could possibly want, including golf courses, a spa, restaurants, and spaces for events and meetings.

When you stay at Eagle Crest, you can book specific tee times for you and your guests on one of their three distinct courses: the Challenge Course, the Resort Course, and the Ridge Course. The resort also offers golf lessons if you're looking to improve your swing. The extensive spa menu offers massages, facials, and waxing services, including standout treatments like the "Age Maintenance Facial" and therapeutic massages. Dine in at one of this resort's many eateries, including the casual Aerie Café, the spacious restaurant Niblick's & Greene's, or even dine poolside. Eagle Crest resort has something for everyone in the family and will keep you entertained your whole vacation.

9. Capitol Reef Resort

Torrey, UT | Company website

Capitol Reef Resort in Torrey, Utah spans 58 acres of beautiful mountain views and close access to the entrance of the nearby national park. This resort is not like other resorts, offering incredibly unique types of stays from Conestoga Wagons to even TeePees! This resort is famous for their wagons, which are based on authentic 19th century designs with wooden bunk beds and traditional textiles, if you're looking for an authentic Utah experience. If you're looking for more of a traditional hotel stay, Capitol Reef also offers a variety of cabins, suites, and traditional rooms.

Dine in at the Pioneer Kitchen which serves guests breakfast and dinner. The standout breakfast dish is the iconic pioneer breakfast which is served with a choice of bacon, sausage, pork chop, vegetarian patty, grilled Utah trout, or sirloin steak. The dinner menu offers an array of classic dishes like short rib, steak sandwich, burger, pork chop al pastor, and even has options for you herbivores, like the vegan stuffed poblano pepper and the spinach & mushroom manicotti. Lounge by the heated outdoor pool that gives you a sublime view of the Red Rock Cliffs. Capitol Reef Resort knows that many of its guests will be staying with them in order to access nearby outdoor adventures, so check out the list on their website of nearby trails and attractions.

10. Mother Earth Motor Lodge

Kinston, NC | Company website

The Mother Earth is a hotel with history, offering guests a fun, retro experience. This lodge was originally built in 1963 as a motel to accommodate downtown shoppers and automobile travelers from the nearby highway. In the 60s, Kinston was a thriving town for food, fair, shopping, and music, with famous musicians like James Brown coming through the lodge. After closing for a few years, the lodge was transformed into the inn it is today in 2008, when it was renamed the Mother Earth Motor Lodge.

This lodge has a total of 44 rooms including standard rooms, suites, and rooms that accommodate longer stays. Common areas include a kidney-shaped pool, built to replicate the original pool, grills, picnic tables, shuffle board, and a 9-hole mini golf course. Immerse yourself in the past at the Mother Earth Motor Lodge, which is decorated to take you back to the pop art and bright colors of the 1960s. Next to the lobby you will find the Ram Neuse Room, which is big enough to host events and meetings if you're looking for a place to throw a party in the Kinston area.

11. Gazebo Inn

Myrtle Beach, SC | Company website

If you want a nostalgic experience at affordable prices, as well as the luxury of being right on the beach, the Gazebo Inn is for you. Enjoy access to the luxury experience of laying by the oceanfront pool and hot tub, easy access to the beachfront, and scenic private balconies. The Gazebo Inn is conveniently located near local attractions like Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach State Park, the Market Common, the Boardwalk, and the Promenade. This hotel is the perfect spot for a romantic, beachside getaway, or a school vacation with the whole family.

The Gazebo Inn offers a variety of accommodations including king rooms, queen studios, double studios, and allows guests to choose what their view will be. If you're visiting Myrtle Beach with your little ones, some attractions close to the Gazebo Inn you should check out are Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, the Hollywood Wax Museum, Savannah's Playground, and the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel. And of course, enjoy long days lounging on the sands of Myrtle Beach.

12. The Equus

Honolulu, HI | Company website

Planning your next Hawaiian vacation? The Equus Hotel Honolulu is a charming family-owned and operated boutique hotel that immerses you in authentic Hawaiian hospitality. This hotel is unlike any in the area, carrying on paniolo history with its equestrian-inspired design and antique east-Asian décor. This hotel is located near one of the nation's biggest shopping centers, Magic Island Beach Park, and the Ala Wai marina.

Choose from room king rooms, doubles, and even rooms with beautifully crafted bamboo beds. All the rooms have warm yellow walls, comfortable wooden furniture, and equestrian details to highlight the history of the area. In the lobby you will find the Paniolo Bar & Café, where you can get scrumptious breakfast dishes in the morning and enjoy cocktails in the evening. They even host local live music acts throughout the week to immerse you in the island's artistic culture. Nearby outdoor attractions include the Honolulu Zoo, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Waikiki Beach, the aquarium, and much more.

13. Kenoza Lake View Manor

Kenoza Lake, NY | Company website

This charming manor has been in operation since the 1950s, providing guests with a throwback experience in Sullivan County, NY. Decorated in the Pastiche style, it still features original paint colors and historic furniture to transport guests in time. And with over 23 acres of land, it's the perfect getaway from NYC. Room options include deluxe king, deluxe queen, and mini queen, so that you can customize your experience to your party size.

Sprawling green fields surround this manor, which makes this inn the perfect destination if you're looking for a place to enjoy the nature of rural NY. The rooms are adorned with gold-framed mirrors, antique wooden furniture, marbled bathrooms, and ornate curtains. Kenoza Lake View Manor is located directly adjacent to Bethel Woods, Jeffersonville, Callicoon, Narrowsburg, Livingston Manor, and Kenoza Lake itself if you're looking for a getaway that gives you access to outdoor adventures. In additional to the cozy hotel rooms, enjoy communal areas and fire pits with your friends and family.

14. Menemsha Inn & Cottages

Chilmark, MA | Company website

Established all the way back in 1923, Menemsha Inn & Cottages has made quite the name for itself in Martha's Vineyard. Originally DeWolf Thompson's sheep farm, this hotel has become a historic site, with many families returning year after year. Close by you will find attractions like Lucy Vincent Beach, Larsons Fish Market, kayaking in the Pond, and more. The Nixon family have run this inn for 28 years, constantly working to restore the buildings and surrounding farm in order to preserve the location's history.

Guests at Menemsha Inn & Cottages have many choices of room types which include one and two-story stand-alone cottages, a whole floor of the original farmhouse, and even larger rental homes if you're looking to bring a larger group to the property. As a guest, you're given exclusive access to Chilmark's Atlantic beaches, reserved for residents of the area, with its clear waters and jaw-dropping sunsets. This inn also offers in-room massages, basketball, tennis, hiking trails, and much more to help you unwind and relax.

15. Hotel Blue

Lewes, DE | Company website

If you're looking for a getaway in Deleware, Hotel Blue is conveniently located right near Lewes Beach. This is the perfect place to stay if you're desiring a classy, comfortable hotel with access to the Atlantic Ocean. Bringing the little ones along? Check out the nearby whale-watching opportunities! Once you've splashed in those ocean waves, lay by the pool back at Hotel Blue, which offers stunning beachfront views.

Hotel Blue has excellent amenities like a sauna and pool, and a wide room selection, from queen-bed suites to studio suites, and even tower suites. Hotel Blue's convenient location situates guests a two-minute drive from the closest ferry, and a twenty-minute drive to the closest airport. With tiled fireplaces, cozy linens, and incredible views, these hotel rooms provide the quintessential romantic weekend away. Prices are unbeatable for beach proximity, so make sure to check this spot out the next time you're vacationing in Lewes!