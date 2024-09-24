This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, food and drink shops.

Below are the 15 companies included in the food and drink category.

1. Ruben's Grocery

McAllen, TX | Company website

Ruben's Grocery has been open for a whopping 48-years at the same location, owned by the same family. This family-owned, independent, specialty grocery store brings Mexican, Caribbean, Central and South American flavors to its South Texas community. Ruben's Grocery supplies many restaurants with their goods, including El Divino, Kocino Il Forno, SALT, Birdie Bistro, and several more spots in the area. At Ruben's Grocery, you can get meats, cheeses, chocolates, sweets, fruits, vegetables and many other delicacies from around the world.

If you live in the area or are passing through and looking to do some at-home cooking, Ruben's Grocery houses an old fashion butcher shop with four professional butchers to get you the perfect cut of meat. One of their other specialties is Alaskan King Crab straight from the Bering Sea, which you can buy whole (you'll have to see it to believe how large these crabs are)! Ruben's Grocery is a great place to go if you're looking for something specific from a specialty grocery, or if you're looking for some inspiration for your next dinner party.

2. Feltz's Dairy Store

Stevens Point, WI | Company website

If you're looking to enjoy a piece of Wisconsin history, check out Feltz's Dairy Store, which has been farming in the area since 1913. Feltz Family Farms is a fifth-generation dairy farm, owned and operated by Ken and Jackie Feltz since 1995. Some famous crops from this farm include green beans, sweet corn and peas, but the focus has always been the cattle. In 2016, Ken and Jackie installed new climate-controlled, high technology facilities with robots (yes, robots!) for automatic milking. The farm spans 270 acres of land with alfalfa and corn silage for the 680 total cow herd.

In 2017, the farm opened Feltz' Dairy Store, which offers dairy products, agricultural items, and local specialty goods. At the store, you can look through windows to watch the cows being milked in the robot barn. Enjoy a fresh scoop of ice cream or salty, delicious fresh cheese curds while watching the spectacle of the dairy cows. You can also take a look into their cheese plant to watch the process of cheese-making at certain times throughout the week. And if you're interested in getting more of a look into the farm, the Feltz' offer guided tours for private groups or school classes.

3. Star Provisions Market & Cafe

Atlanta, GA | Company website

Star Provisions is a market, café, and self-described "culinary dream shop" full of baked goods, cheese, meats, seafood, locally roasted coffee, and a variety of other gourmet food items. In addition, Star Provisions carries non-food items like gifts and cookware if you're looking to stock your own kitchen or get a gift for a friend. Star Provisions is also your one-stop shop for groceries, from fresh-cut meats to freshly baked breaks, fresh fish to a variety of sweets.

Looking for a quick bite away from the office? Star Provisions also has a full-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner counter with standout dishes like panuozzo, chilled watermelon soup, the hot Italian beef sandwich, and the bao buns. Open from 8am-6pm throughout the week, Star Provisions is a great spot for Atlanta residents to pop in at any time. Housed in a hip barn-like structure flowing with natural light, Star Provisions isn't just a pickup market; it's also a cute place for your next lunch date or after-drinks nosh with friends.

4. The Crooked Ram

Manchester, VT | Company website

The Crooked Ram offers three distinct dining experiences under one roof: The Café, The Dining Room, and The Yard. Each room has its own menu, but they all coalesce around The Crooked Ram's goal to bring people together over special dishes and great music. The central thesis of The Crooked Ram is the agricultural and natural history of Vermont, as the menu is always built around local and sustainable sourcing of ingredients.

The Crooked Ram strives to highlight the stories and voices of independent family farms, winemakers, brewers, and artisans. Every aspect of the menus has these communities in mind, down to even the playlists. Specialties at the Crooked Ram include biodynamic wines, fine cocktails, wild-fermented beers, Vermont-made cheeses, and New England oysters. At the café, enjoy espresso, tea, and pastries made by the in-house pastry chef Alli Ford. Both The Dining Room and The Yard offer fuller dinner menus with wood-fired oven pizzas, charcuterie boards, and more. This is a perfect spot for a date night or a celebration with warm ambiance and thoughtfully delicious dishes.

5. Maison Corbeaux

San Francisco, CA | Company website

Maison Corbeaux houses a variety of unique spirits, cult brews, and rare wines, all part of their mission to "[redefine] modern drinking luxury." Maison Corbeaux sells over 300 different hand-selected whiskeys, which includes exclusive-to-the-shop single barrel bottlings. Not a whiskey drinker? Despite it being Maison Corbeaux's specialty, you're still in luck, as you can also shop from their extensive collection of global spirits, wines, and beers.

The shop was opened in 2017 by Kyle Nadeau and Evan Krow, long-time beverage retailers and whiskey experts who bring more than 40 years of experience to the world of fine spirits. Maison Corbeaux is aware of San Francisco history and the important lineage of beverages in the area, with a shop in the London Market, one of the bay's oldest spirits shops. Maison Corbeaux offers a club option, in which their expert team curates selections of the finest bottles and ships them directly to you. If you're looking for a specific spirit, make sure to utilize the extensive archive on their website.

6. Millie's

Washington, DC | Company website

Millie's is bringing California Baja-style cuisine to the other coast and has made a name for itself as one of the best restaurants in the D.C. area. When it's warm enough, you can enjoy a delicious meal on the Millie's patio, which is conveniently dog friendly. One of Millie's featured dishes is their Lobster Dinner, which includes 1 ½ lbs. of fresh lobster, corn on the cob, boiled red potatoes, and a cup of clam chowder, all for an incredible deal of $45. Other standout dishes include the fluke and melon crudo, the grilled swordfish kabobs, and their selection of fish tacos.

In addition to being open for lunch and dinner service, Millie's also has a market that sells beach requisites such as toys, gear, drinks, snacks, and most importantly, ice cream. And if you can't make it into the restaurant or market, Millie's also has a food truck that you can rent for your next party, so you and your guests can celebrate with fantastic coastal fare. Reservations are recommended for dining in, so make sure to visit their website before taking your next date, work lunch, or party to Millie's for a meal.

7. Big Dipper Creamery

North Oaks, MN | Company website

Big Dipper Creamery is a family-run ice cream company that's three generations strong. First opened in Sarasota, Florida by Grandma Sharron, as she is called, the store gained popularity over the 12 years Sharron ran the shop. When she retired, the family decided to move the equipment and recipes to Minnesota. This iteration of Big Dipper Creamery was opened in 2003 and has thrived ever since, so much so that a second location was opened in 2017.

Big Dipper Creamery uses Minnesota cows' milk in their ice cream, working with local farmers to source natural cream sustainably. You can choose from a list of everyday, classic flavors such as birthday cake, black cherry, and butter pecan, or you can opt for seasonal offerings like pumpkin pie or peppermint fudge. Big Dipper Creamery has something for everyone, including a list of dairy free flavors such as strawberry and birthday cake. And speaking of cakes, this creamery makes beautiful, vibrant ice cream cakes perfect for your next birthday party!

8. The Portland Food Hall

Portland, OR | Company website

If you're looking for a culinary experience with options, check out the Portland Food Hall, a restored historic building filled with micro restaurants and a bar. This place truly has something for everyone. Vendors include Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Open Wide Deli, Café Zamora, Mi Pueblito Magico, and Bobablastic Bubble Tea. Where else can you get a bowl of ramen, tacos, bubble tea, and a deli sandwich all under one roof?

Because of the nature of the Portland Food Hall, with its variety of cuisines, this makes for the perfect outing with friends and family. Everyone will be satisfied with their own selection, while you all get to sit together in the spacious and light-filled food hall. If you love the vibe of the food hall, you can even rent the space for your next event, the information for which can be found on their website. Visit the Portland Food Hall's thriving social media feeds to see all the vendors in the building, get the latest news on new vendors, and to stay updated on upcoming events.

9. Saad Wholesale Meats

Detroit, MI | Company website

Aref Saad comes from a long line of butchers in Lebanon, and when he immigrated to the Detroit area in the early 1970s, he saw a need for quality halaal meat in the region — which was home to a fast-growing Muslim population. So in 1976, with a small loan and person savings from his factory job, he opened Saad Wholesale Meats in Detroit's historic Eastern Market. Today, it's still a family-run business, and has expanded to sell its halaal meats throughout the midwest. They even started the first line of halaal lunch meats in the country.

If you want a true, old-school butcher shop experience, visit Saad Wholesale Meats' butcher shop in Eastern Market. You can choose from hanging racks of lamb, or select cuts of beef. And if you're not in the Detroit area, in you can also order from their website.

10. Sarris Candies

Canonsburg, PA | Company website

Got a sweet tooth and looking to support more independent, family-run businesses this year? For over 50 years, Sarris Candies has been producing rich candies at the highest quality. It all began when Frank Sarris was inspired to make better chocolates for his sweetheart Athena, so he set out to devise his own recipes in his basement. At first, he made chocolates just for his friends and family, but his popularity grew and he soon started selling in the local market. After they married, they officially founded Sarris Candies, and ran it out of their Canonsburg home.

Today, Sarris Candies brand can be purchased in over 1,800 retailers in 11 states. The Pennsylvania company continues to give back to communities by offering fundraising programs for local schools, churches, groups, and athletic teams. Sarris Candies offers dozens of products to choose from, which you can buy online as well as in person. If you've got dietary restrictions, Sarris has something for you too, offering sugar free and vegan sweets. From boxes of chocolates to chocolate fondue, pretzels and snacks to gift baskets, Sarris Candies has established themselves as a forever candy brand.

11. Papa Mikes Homemade Jerky

Tucson, AZ | Company website

If you find yourself with a jerky craving, look no further than Papa Mikes Homemade Jerky. You can order his famous jerky online or you can find him at these local Tuscon markets: Tanque Verde on Friday and Saturday, Sierra Vista on Thursday, Oro Valley Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, and Rillito Park Farmers Market on Sunday. This gives you an opportunity to buy Papa Mikes products, while supporting your local farmers' markets.

Papa Mikes doesn't just make your ordinary beef jerky. Choose from a wide selection of flavors like habanero, chiltepin, hot & spicy, sweet & spicy, jalapeno, mesquite, pepper, lemon pepper, chili lemon, green chili, and mango habanero. Papa Mikes truly has every type of spice you could want on your beef jerky. They also offer a deal of five large bags for $45 if you're looking to stock up while getting a bit of a discount.

12. Mr. B's Wine & Spirits

Aurora, CO | Company website

Mr. B's is a great family-owned business for stocking up on wine and spirits. This eco-conscious bottle shop is 100% plastic bottle free, showing how small businesses are helping to pave the way for a more sustainable future. At their three locations you will find not only your usual brands of beer and wine, but also limited runs from local brewers, rare brands from out-of-state, and imports from international beer destinations.

Not a beer or wine person? Mr. B's is also stocked with liquor, ciders, and more, offering just about any alcoholic beverage you're desiring. If you're interested in supporting Mr. B's but you're not in the Denver or Aurora area, they have an online shop stocked with everything from beer to wine to whiskey. Mr. B's cares so much about their customers that you can even shop online by geographical region!

13. The Fishin' Pig

Waynesboro, VA | Company website

Where else can you get both excellent barbeque and fresh seafood? The Fishin' Pig has got something for everyone. This is southern cooking at its finest, with standout dishes like Joan's catfish basket, Creole baked salmon, fried pickles, and smoked chicken wings. The extensive menu has all kinds of salads, burgers, sandwiches, skillets, tacos and so much more, making it a truly eclectic offering of comfort food.

The Fishin' Pig was founded in Memphis, TN, the BBQ Capital of the World, where Matt Hurley refined his smoking skills before he began opening restaurants in Virginia with Nash, Shorty, and Jim Osborn. Shorty Osborn brought in the passion for catching fish, which is how this restaurant came to pair both delicious barbeque and succulent seafood. If you fall in love with The Fishin' Pig's southern charm, they offer event catering so you can serve delicious barbecue and seafood dishes to your friends and family. Catch rib night on Tuesdays, catfish fry on Thursday, and kids 12 and under eat free Wednesdays for dinner!

14. Cured & Whey

Las Vegas, NV | Company website

Cured & Whey specializes in charcuterie boards that are museum-worthy. From family gatherings to weddings, birthdays to corporate events, Cured & Whey boards are perfect for all types of events. But you don't have to wait for your next event to order from Cured & Whey. The shop is open to the public daily, stocked with over 200 cheeses and 60 meats from all around the world.

The Cured & Whey website and socials are an endless scroll of inspiration for customizing your own board. But if you're not looking for a massive charcuterie display for an event soon, they also have a full menu of salads and sandwiches. Standout dishes include the Italian sandwich, the truffle honey grilled cheese, and the beet salad. If you're a meat or cheese lover in the Las Vegas area, this place is for you.

15. Moore Brothers Wine Company

Brooklyn, NY | Company website

Moore Brothers is a wine company with locations in New Jersey, New York, and Delaware that specializes in natural farming and small production. Opened in 1996 by brother duo Sommelier Greg Moore and prominent wine retailer David Moore, Moore Brothers Wine Company was born out of a desire to reimagine the retail wine experience. The brothers set out to support winegrowers who focus on sustainable harvesting in their own respective regions.

The wines at Moore Brothers come directly from the winegrowers and are kept in perfect temperature-controlled systems set at 56 degrees (so make sure to bring a jacket, maybe even a hat and pair of gloves, when you come to shop at their store)! If you can't make it into one of their shops, you can shop their extensive collection of wines on their website, which they ship with utmost care. They also often host wine-related events at their stores, so stay up-to-date on their website and socials.