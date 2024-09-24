This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, entertainment establishments.

To see every category, as well as the methodology behind the list, click here. Below are the 15 companies included in the entertainment category.

1. Wild World Paintball

Springdale, AR | Company website

Welcome to the largest paintball park in Northwest Arkansas, where you can play on four different themed outdoor courses! You can choose from tournament airball, a tire course, a jungle-themed course, and an old-timey town-themed course. Wild World Paintball resides on 20 acres of property so that you have more than enough room to chase down your opponent.

Wild World Paintball is ready to host your next event, whether you're looking for a fun way to celebrate a birthday, a graduation, or even a bachelor/bachelorette party. When you need a break from all the action, Wild World Paintball has a luxurious lounge area and picnic areas for you to relax in between battles. Enjoy state of the art rental gear and no-fog masks that come with entrance into the park. Plan your next action-packed party at Wild World Paintball!

2. Bob's Comics

Birmingham, AL | No website

Bob's Comics is a beloved comic bookstore with a wide variety of titles and collectables. Regular customers of the shop praise their extensive collection, which includes many rare titles difficult to find, specifically comics from the Silver and Bronze Age.

This is a great spot to stop by if you're looking for a specific or rare comic, or if you're simply looking to browse through an extensive collection. Bob's Comics is sure to make you nostalgic for your childhood. In his stacks and shelves, there just might be a gem you hadn't thought about since you were a kid!

3. Kraken

Washington, DC | Company website

At Kraken, guests can participate in a variety of activities to have fun while blowing off some steam. Choose from activities like axe throwing, pickleball, roller skating, and rage rooms. If you're looking to brush up on your technique before hosting your next party at Kraken, they offer pickleball and roller skating lessons, either in a group format or private lessons.

Check out their website to see packages and deals depending on what game you're hoping to play with your guests. Kraken Axes offers different kinds of parties not only for adults, but also for little ones! And If you live in the area and fall in love with Kraken, they offer memberships so you can make pickleball or roller skating a weekly routine!

4. Roll-A-Rama

Huntington, WV | Company website

Roll-A-Rama has given residents a place to skate since 1962. Family-owned and operated since its founding, Roll-A-Rama is a quintessential old-school skating rink. Skate to tunes spun by Roll-A-Rama's in-house DJ while you circle the rink, a fun way to get some exercise!

Roll-A-Rama is open for public sessions but if you're looking to have the rink to yourself, be sure you book your next party there. There's no better way to celebrate a birthday, a graduation, or an engagement than skating the night away with your loved ones. Skating times can be found on their website, as well as the snack bar menu when you need a little fuel between laps around the rink. And if you're looking to practice your moves outside the rink, Rolla-Rama also sells skates!

Related: 5 Reasons You Should Not Aspire to Building a Massive, Multibillion Dollar Empire

5. The Butterfly Place

Westford, MA | Company website

Experience the magical world of butterflies. At the Butterfly Place you'll find New England butterflies and tropical species as you walk along vibrant pathways. And The Butterfly Place is home to more creatures than just butterflies. Make sure you also check out the koi fish and quail birds that reside amongst the many species of winged creatures.

The Butterfly Place is an education center, ready to teach visitors about the life cycle of butterflies, from eggs to caterpillars, cocoons to chrysalides. And if you're looking to take the Butterfly Place home with you, stop by their gift shop where you can purchase hatching kits, as well as butterfly-themed jewelry, books, gifts, souvenirs, and more. Information regarding hosting your next event at the Butterfly Place can be found on their website.

6. Zebulon

Los Angeles, CA | Company website

Zebulon is a world-famous music venue located in Los Angeles' Frogtown neighborhood. Originally founded in Brooklyn, Zebulon made the cross-country move in 2017. Owners Guillaume Blestel and Joce and Jef Soubiran have hosted local and international musicians for years. Famous alumni of the venue include Kim Gordon, Ty Segall, Black Midi, and more.

Zebulon is so much more than just a concert venue. It is a bar, restaurant, and arts space, fostering community in LA's thriving east-side. Enjoy a cocktail and an appetizer in their bar room or on their infamous patio before going into the venue to hear an eclectic variety of musical programming. Zebulon regularly updates their website and socials with show announcements, so make sure to give them a follow to see who is playing next.

7. Cherry Laurel Lanes

Amherst, NY | Company website

Opened in 1974, Cherry Laurel Lanes is in its third generation of family ownership. It's the ideal place to bowl with BES-X automatic scoring, which can't be found anywhere else in Western NY. Customize your scoring grid with your friends and family!

Cherry Laurel Lanes is more than just a bowling alley. If bowling isn't your thing, you can also play cornhole or sand volleyball just outside the bowling alley. Enjoy delicious food and beverages while you bowl or play, from classic bowling alley snacks like French fries and pretzel sticks, to a variety of sandwiches and salads. This is the perfect place to host your next party, because who doesn't love to bowl with their friends and family? Check out information regarding renting the space for an event on their website.

8. Asheville Retrocade

Asheville, NC | Company website

Nostalgic for some games of your childhood? Look no further than Asheville Retrocade, with the largest collection of classic and modern video games in the southeast. Committed to giving you a throwback experience with vintage ambiance and retro music spinning, Asheville Retrocade is a community space, a place to bring your friends, and even to make some new ones. Competition is always friendly and players encourage each other to thrive.

At Asheville Retrocade, you will find over 5,000 video games (yes, 5,000!), as well as pinball, skeeball, foosball, all for only a $10 entry fee! Order a drink from their extensive craft beer and wine menu while you play the night away. Not only is Asheville Retrocade an arcade, but they are also an archive of beer memorabilia dating all the way back to the 1930s. If you live in or are passing through Asheville, check out this spot.

Related: 82% of Small Businesses Fail Because of Poor Cash Flow Management. Take These 6 Steps to Ensure Long-Term Financial Stability.

9. The Sunset Room

Austin, TX | Company website

The Sunset Room is a gallery-style event space with beautiful brick wall-interiors, original wood rafters, and prime oak floors. It all gives off a warm and welcoming environment with incredible natural light. The space can accommodate 250-300 people standing, or 100-125 for a seated, banquet-style event. If you need to host even more guests, the venue gives you the option of also renting the outdoor lot, which can accommodate 250-300 people.

The Sunset Room has got you covered with in-house beverage vendors, beverage packages and bar staffing, or, with approval, you can bring in your own caterers. The venue is equipped with lots of sound and lighting equipment for any performance or presentation you're looking to have at your next event. Tours, pricing, floor plans and more can be found on their website if you're interested in renting the space.

10. Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade

St. Charles, MO | Company website

What's better than a brewery? A brewery attached to an arcade! At Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade you'll find an extensive assortment of pinball machines, video games, and more to enjoy while you sip a cool beverage. Two Plumbers has made a name for itself as a community space with events like Whiskey + Record Thursdays, where people can bring in their favorite records and try a variety of whiskies.

If you reside in St. Charles, MO, consider Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade for your next corporate event, wedding reception, birthday party, or rehearsal dinner. The event space takes up the second floor of the space, overlooking the brewhouse, and can accommodate 100 guests. Whether you're looking for a spot for your next casual date, or in search of a space for a larger event, Two Plumbers is a fun and eclectic option for you.

11. Scene75 Entertainment Center

Brunswick, OH | Company website

This is the local spot for a variety of indoor attractions including blacklight mini-golf, indoor go-karts, laser tag, a full arcade, mini-bowling, and so much more. Not just an entertainment center, Scene75 also has a full restaurant, bar, and food truck alley for you to get a snack or meal while you play.

Scene75 Entertainment Center is the perfect place to host a corporate event or a birthday party, with so many options of ways to entertain your guests. For kids, host your guests in "toddler town," a room of bounce houses and inflatables. For the adults, split into teams to play laser tag against your friends. Or if you're looking for some good, old-fashioned arcade fun, Scene75 has over 150 arcade games to choose from.

12. Saint Irene's

Tualatin, OR | Company website

Saint Irene's is a beautifully decorated event space for weddings, corporate events, and private parties. With high-ceilings and glass doors separating each room, and an incredible amount of natural light, Saint Irene's is the ideal contemporary event space. If you book both the Venue Room and the High Dive together, you can entertain up to 120 guests, but both rooms are available for individual booking, with the venue room accommodating 80 people seated and 100 standing, and the High Dive accommodating 25 seated and 40 standing.

Inside Saint Irene's you will find romantic industrial rooms with floating edisons, private patios, chevron walls, full bars, gold mirror and lots of plants that keep the space feeling alive. All events at Saint Irene's are catered by the restaurant next door, La Industria, which serves Modern American, Italian, Mexican cuisine, and more. The menus are versatile and offer something for everyone. The High Dive is a full-service bar with specialty cocktails, 5 craft beers on tap, and a selection of local wines. Saint Irene's is dedicated to making each event unique and catering specifically to hosts' desires. If you're interested in throwing an event here, you can see photos of the space on their website, browse menus, and speak directly with the small, loyal team.

Related: 5 Traits of Powerful Small-Business Owners

13. LITT Pinball Bar

Minneapolis, MN | Company website

If you love playing pinball, LITT Pinball Bar will be your dream destination. Founded in 2016, LITT Pinball Bar has solidified itself as a pinball destination. With a wide selection of expertly maintained machines, here you will find the most popular titles, as well as rare machines. At the bar, you'll find fresh beers, craft cocktails, and an extensive food menu of classic bar snacks and more.

If you consider yourself a pinball fanatic, LITT has a full list of machines on their website. LITT is not just any old pinball bar, but has become a thriving community space. On their website, you will also find a calendar of events from DJ nights to comedy shows, game launch parties to pinball leagues and tournaments. Check out LITT for your next date night, birthday party, or solo adventure! Maybe you'll make a friend out of a fellow pinball enthusiast.

14. Golf Addiction

Sioux Falls, SD | Company website

If you cannot make it to a driving range, indoor virtual golf facilities are a great alternative for a fun social activity. Golf Addiction provides indoor golf year-round, regardless of weather. With aboutGolf PGA Tour Simulators and large CurveScreens, play golf on PGA's greatest golf courses from around the world!

New to the sport? Golf Addiction offers private lessons at both locations so you can improve your technique. Golf Addiction also has a full food and beverage menu for when you and your friends need a break from playing. Enjoy a delicious selection of pizzas, wings, nachos, and more. Golf Addiction is open throughout the week whenever you've got the desire to play some golf, and also hosts several events and tournaments a month, which can be found on their website.

15. Java & Clay Cafe

Gig Harbor, WA | Company website

This Washington cafe brings together pottery and coffee for a unique artistic experience. At this café and art studio, you can choose from a selection of different pieces to paint, from dishes to animal sculptures, mugs to ornaments, and so much more. After you're done painting your creation, the cafe fires your piece for you, which will be ready for pickup within six days.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your next project at Java & Clay Cafe, their website has lots of information and examples of beautiful pieces that have come out of the cafe, from dot-based techniques to working with stencils. And while you're working on your next masterpiece, you can sip from a variety of beverages found on Java & Clay Cafe's menu. This spot is perfect for a friend group hang, a date, or even a solo adventure if you're looking for some artistic me-time.