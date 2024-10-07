It's easy and creates all kinds of opportunities.

This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How responsive are you — to friends, colleagues, and even strangers?

Now, be honest: Have you ever really thought about that? You should.

"I find responsiveness to be one of the qualities I value most in people, and some of the best leaders and people I know are responsive," the pop artist Artie Sandstone recently wrote me. "On the flip side, so many people I love and respect seem to place responsiveness on a lower level of importance. Why? It requires little talent and adds so much value."