What does it take to be invaluable to your employer? The answer is different for every boss and every business, of course, but according to the owners on our list of America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops, there seem to be some common factors. As you'll see in the following shout-outs, the MVP employee is knowledgable, cheerful, kind, and prepared to get their hands dirty. And sometimes, they even inspire the boss to take risks they they'd be too afraid to on their own!

1. The joyful handyman…

At Pinckney Clay studio in San Francisco

"Paul Fresia is a diamond. He was one of our first members when we opened in 2016. He now teaches the hand-building class and brings extra joy to anyone in the studio. Paul helped to found an artist-in-residence program that gives artists a stipend and space to create works from discarded materials. He is also a handyman and woodworker, and he built our store display." – Holly Coley, owner

2. The dream brewer-bartender duo…

At Parleaux Beer Lab in New Orleans

"We have two all-stars: Jon Butts behind the bar and Brad Holderness on the brew deck. Brad's relentless focus on disciplined and well-researched 'processes and procedures' is crucial for executing great beer, and his constant drive to learn about science and best practices is inspiring. And as a seven-year Parleaux veteran, Jon carries an irreplaceable institutional knowledge of our standards. He treats everyone on both sides of the bar with respect, professionalism, and hilarity (he is also a talented professional comedian). We know the brewery is in good hands with them." – Leah and Eric Jensen, owners

3. The problem-solver countertop installer…

At AlphaStone Solutions in Richmond, Virginia

"Our countertop installer, Helder Antonio de Souza Filho, solves problems with a cheerful disposition, and does impeccable work. Sometimes you have to adapt quickly to the installation environment. Once, Helder was on a project far away from our shop,. When he arrived, he realized a kitchen cabinet had to be moved, so the weight of the countertop would be supported and there wouldn't be any gaps. Helder jumped into action, moved the cabinet, made sure it was level, and was able to complete the countertop install. The customer was so grateful to have her kitchen back together." – Mehmet Karakas, owner

4. The welcoming gallery director…

At Nina Johnson in Miami

"Karina Ors, our gallery director, has been with us for nearly a decade. She has a generous spirit, a brilliant eye, and a delicate and open manner when working with clients and artists. I would trust her with my life, and I do! With my gallery, she has one of my most precious achievements in her hands every day." – Nina Johnson, owner

5. The approachable cheesemonger…

At Cured & Whey in Las Vegas

"Janell Fama is our store manager, and she goes above and beyond for every customer — especially for those who are scared and intimidated by cheese. Having a professionally trained cheese staff who can walk you through each cheese and its nuance, versus just saying, 'Yeah, that's the cheese section there,' is where we excel, and often at lower price points than the mass-market retailers." – Michael Stamm, owner

6. The ultra-responsive yoga teacher…

At Sound Body & Mind in Huntington, New York

"Our teacher Janice stands out for her unwavering dedication. On many occasions, she's stepped in at the last minute to cover classes — including when we realized we needed a substitute teacher just 15 minutes before a class with over 40 students! Without hesitation, Janice said, 'I'll brush my teeth and be right over.' In addition, she actively participates in classes daily, connects with members, and enhances our community spirit. Her infectious positivity and warmth have earned her the nickname 'mayor of Sound.'" – Adam and Jill Levy, owners

7. The business-savvy partner…

At Terrance Osborne Gallery in New Orleans

"Stephanie, my wife, is my MVP. She has been my business manager from Day 1. When I was an art teacher in the public school system, making less than $35,000 a year, she sent in a proposal for me to do a mural at the Hilton — and when the Hilton called, she encouraged me to ask for double what I would have! That was the first year I made more with my artwork than I did at my teaching job. Today, my partnerships with companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, Heineken, Raising Cane's, Hancock Whitney, Caesars Entertainment, The Blood Center, and others are a result of this formula." – Terrance Osborne, owner