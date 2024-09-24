This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, fitness and sports establishments.

Below are the 15 companies included in the fitness and sports category.

1. American Barbell Club

Campbell, CA | Company website

With locations in San Jose, Campbell, and Santa Rosa, American Barbell Club has made a name for itself with their welcoming and state-of-the-art gyms. American Barbell Club is a community-oriented gym, whose motto is "the workout IS the experience." They promote a community that takes fitness seriously, that focuses on training and experiencing fitness with like-minded people. Memberships start as low as $39.99, making exercise affordable and accessible.

With the American Barbell Club app, you can track your workout routine and gain membership rewards along the way. Rewards from going to the gym and taking classes can be used on a variety of prizes from pro-shop drinks to high-end electronics. If you reside in the Northern California area, or are passing through, check out the American Barbell Club for your next workout or fitness class. Class calendars and gym hours can be found on their website.

2. Fitness Nation

Bedford, TX | Company website

If you're looking for a place to work out in Arlington or Bedford, TX, join the community and enroll at Fitness Nation. Fitness Nation is a gym for everyone, whether you're a pro with a routine or a beginner in the world of fitness. At Fitness Nation, you'll find a gym that encourages wellness while also promoting a fun, relaxed, and hassle-free workout culture.

If you find it difficult to schedule workouts in your busy schedule, Fitness Nation has got your back, open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. No pushy trainers, no scary machines, they boast. Here you will find approachable staff, easy-to-use equipment, and a company that encourages a healthy relationship to exercise. They also regularly update their blog with articles about fitness and community, and are very easily accessible via phone and website for any of your workout related inquiries.

3. Hylo Fitness

Mount Pleasant, SC | Company website

Hylo Fitness is a yoga, barre and pilates studio all rolled into one, with locations in Mount Pleasant, Charleston, and Knoxville. As the name suggests, visitors to the studio can choose between two class types: Hy and Lo. Hy classes are more of the H.I.I.T. variety and include full body workouts, butt & abs, upper body focus, lower body focus, and a total body blast. If you're looking for a calmer workout experience, Lo classes at the studio include hot yoga and pilates classes.

Hylo Fitness has a convenient app for you to view and schedule classes at the studio. With its sleek, modern, and minimalistic design, Hylo is a fitness studio for the future, designed to optimize your workouts with both high impact and calming classes. If you don't have time for a full class, Hylo also offers an open gym floor for you to squeeze in your workout whenever you can. Hylo writes that their philosophy is "of balanced fitness, exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and quality control come to define a lasting brand," all of which you will find at one of their beautifully designed gyms. to detail, and quality control come to define a lasting brand.

4. Mysore Yoga Atlanta

Sandy Springs, GA | Company website

If you're an Atlanta resident who's been wanting to join a yoga studio, Mysore Yoga is the place for you. This small business teaches the Ashtanga Yoga method and is dedicated to presenting this school of yoga in its authentic form. Mysore Yoga specializes in a therapeutic approach to the yoga practice with hands-on physical adjustments to strengthen and refine your yogic practice.

Mysore Yoga promotes that their classes alleviate depression, improve sleep, heal back pain, ease anxiety, reduce inflammation, beat addiction, and more. If you're new to the yoga practice, you might want to check out their 4-week Ashtanga Yoga Beginners Course, which will bring you up to speed on the Ashtanga practice so you can practice with confidence. To drop in on a class, check out Mysore Yoga's website for a full schedule, as well as information about taking private yoga classes with instructors if you're looking for an even more individualized yogic experience.

5. Arbor CrossFit

Boise, ID | Company website

Arbor CrossFit is a great place to encourage you to strengthen your body and mind. Arbor CrossFit offers an inclusive and welcoming environment for you to workout in, as well as a team of dedicated experts if you're looking for some assistance. Arbor CrossFit offers a variety of specialized fitness programs if you're looking to exercise but don't know where to start, everything from CrossFit group sessions to nutrition and accountability coaching, personal training to sweat class, and much more.

Arbor CrossFit offers drop-in classes if you're looking to check out the space. Memberships get you better deals on classes and access to the gym if you have a regular fitness schedule. A membership also offers you a better sense of community and camaraderie with your classmates, as Arbor CrossFit is not just a gym but a space of gathering and empowerment. And if you're looking for some workout inspiration, Arbor CrossFit consistently updates their website with "Workouts of the Day" to get you moving!

6. Tumble Tech

Cedar Park, TX | Company website

Tumble Tech is a sanctuary for aerial sports for kids. As a member of USA Gymnastics since 2015, Tumble Tech is staffed with USAG-accredited coaches to strengthen aerial sports skills and to help students practice safely. If your child has an interest in parkour, gymnastics, cheerleading, or free running, consider trying out a class or session at Tumble Tech. In fact, Tumble Tech has been rated the #1 place to train for cheerleading in Austin by Austin Family Magazine Readers, so the gym has some serious local credit.

Programs you can sign up for at the gym include tumbling training, trampoline training, parkour training, and more. Tumble Tech also hosts birthday parties and summer camps, if you're looking for a place to host your child's next party, or in need of summer activities. Just looking to drop in? The gym schedule can be found online if you want to check out Tumble Tech before enrolling in any of their programs.

7. Tuck Barre & Yoga

Philadelphia, PA | Company website

Tuck Barre & Yoga is a barre and yoga studio that offers a variety of workout classes. From boot camp to shred, yin to vinyasa yoga, this studio has many options of both fast-paced or relaxing ways to workout. Some examples of specific classes you can take at Tuck Barre & Yoga include barreBOUNCE, cardio sculpt, feel good flow, pilates fusion, and so much more, so you can always find the workout class that fits your fitness goals.

First opened in 2017, owners Callie and Hagana set out to create a space where people "could be warmly and wholly accepted just for being themselves." Tuck Barre & Yoga is a space for everyone to practice without the goal of perfection, instead focusing on vulnerability and finding communal connection through physical practices. If you're looking to make barre and yoga a part of your weekly routine, Tuck Barre & Yoga offers several different pricing options depending on how often you attend class at the studio.

8. radi8 HOT YOGA

Phoenix, AZ | Company website

Looking for a workout that makes you sweat? Radi8 Hot Yoga is the perfect yoga studio for you. This studio makes it simple for you, with only two class choices: radi8HOT, a 60-minute class of traditional poses in a heated room, and radi8EXPRESSFLOW, a 50-minute condensed class to build strength. Depending on the class, the rooms are heated to 102-107 degrees and infused with 50% humidity to help loosen your muscles and get you sweating while you stretch.

The weekly schedule can be found on their website if you're looking to drop in on a class. Packages and monthly memberships are a great option if you're looking to practice hot yoga more regularly. Radi8 Hot yoga also offers a "yoga school," a 10-week training program for students to learn about the different branches of yoga and to train to become a yoga teacher. They also offer yoga retreats to places like Nicaragua, so scroll their socials to see where the studio is going next!

9. Rebel Strength & Rowing

Asheville, NC | Company website

Did you know that rowing as an exercise utilizes 84% of your body's muscles? Rebel Strength & Rowing in Asheville, NC is a great place to try out this high-intensity, low-impact workout. Rebel was created with the goal of giving gym goers an "efficient, intelligent and results-driven workout that fits seamlessly into a busy schedule." This gym has several program options to get you fit, and Rebel will track your progress for you.

If you're looking for some guidance or are new to rowing, taking a class at Rebel Strength & Rowing could be a good place to start. Classes include the sprint (a quick workout with shorter and more intense rowing), the wing (which focuses more on the aerobic rhythm of rowing), the recovery (a slower workout to rinse you of your weekly stress), and more. Rebel also employs several qualified trainers if you're looking for a more personalized workout. All information about pricing, class times, and personal training can be found on their website.

10. Mesh Fitness

Dublin, OH | Company website

The motto at Mesh Fitness says it all: "Train better. Live better." Mesh Fitness strives to be a gym to help you challenge yourself, recover, and celebrate your wins. With state-of-the-art equipment, the gym floor has everything you could possibly want for your daily workout if you enjoy getting your reps in on your own. If you're looking for some more guidance, the gym offers a ton of group exercise classes like yoga, rowing, weight lifting, and so much more.

In addition to a full gym floor and classes, Mesh Fitness has "the arena," a space to play indoor golf and soccer with sports simulators. The Arena is a great spot for birthday parties, work retreats, or even just some solo time on the green (electronic green, that is). Mesh Fitness even offers golf lessons in The Arena if you want to better your technique. If you're looking for a place to work out in Dublin, OH, Mesh Fitness has fostered a warm, inviting environment with just about everything you could want in a gym.

11. Just Move Fitness

Winter Haven, FL | Company website

Just Move Fitness is gym and workout class studio for the modern era, "raising the bar for fitness in the region," as they say. With high-end facilities and extensive programming, Just Move offers just about every form of exercise you could desire. Just Move was opened with the goal of creating a fitness environment for every type of person, regardless of their goals.

Just Move offers a variety of forms of training such as cable training, boxing, TRX, core, circuit training, weight machines, functional training, and dozens of group classes (including yoga, pilates, and more). If you're looking for a more individualized workout, Just Move offers personal training with incredibly qualified trainers to help you reach your goals. Club amenities include a basketball court, indoor football turf, a juice bar, sauna, and even a women's only area. If you're in the Winter Haven area, look into this beautiful, modern gym.

12. Sound Body & Mind

Huntington, NY | Company website

Sound Body & Mind is a light-filled yoga studio in upstate New York that offers a variety of yoga classes, whether you're looking for something more restorative or more of a workout. Classes at the studio include slow flow, stronger flow, flow & restore, gentle yoga, antigravity aerial yoga, and more, with options to attend classes with guided meditations. Sound Body & Mind also offers private lessons if you're looking to improve your practice with more personalized attention.

One specialty of Sound Body & Mind is their offering of antigravity aerial yoga classes, in which hammocks are employed to help you stretch further than you can on your mat. Most importantly, all levels are welcome at this studio! You do not need to be a professional acrobat to try out aerial yoga. Other offerings at the studio include yoga for kids, birthday parties, family and baby yoga, and a teacher training program for students who are looking to better their practice and eventually become teachers.

13. D & I Fitness

South Orance, NJ | Company website

This is a beautiful, state-of-the-art gym with a variety of equipment and classes for whatever your fitness goals may be. Equipment at this gym includes, but is not limited to, ellipticals, treadmills, rowers, recumbent bikes, weights, barbells, and much more. If you're looking for a more structured workout routine, you can choose from classes such as strength and conditioning, cardio boxing, muay thai, and TRX.

D & I Fitness is a gym for all, with classes specifically for kids and teenagers. They also offer personal training and small group training if you're looking for a more individualized workout experience led by a qualified trainer who can help you meet your goals with strength and efficiency. D & I Fitness's socials will get you inspired to join a thriving fitness environment led by inviting trainers who help foster community.

14. CrossFit Music City

Nashville,TN | Company website

Country musicians and music lovers need exercise, too! CrossFit Music City offers many options for your next Nashville-based workout. You can drop in for some solo workout time at the open gym, or you can sign up for a class if you're looking for a guided workout. The gym itself is 8,000 square feet and offers amenities like showers, a coffee bar, and a lounge area.

Programs at CrossFit Music City include a nutrition program to help you meal plan to meet your goals and a CrossFit program to help you schedule weekly workouts. What's great about this gym is that they have different ways to structure your fitness life, through wellness and classes, if you're looking for some guidance. And if you just want to work out on your own with some country music in your headphones, the open gym has everything you could possibly need to reach your physical goals.

15. Back Cove Personal Fitness

Portland, ME | Company website

If you like to switch up your workout environment, you should check out Back Cove Personal Fitness, which has indoor and outdoor gym spaces. Back Cove Personal Fitness offers gym goers access to personal trainers, fitness rehab specialists and a physical therapist. In fact, they are Maine's only approved Postural Restoration Center! Whether you're looking to heal chronic orthopedic and muscular discomfort, or just looking to get back in shape, Back Cove Personal Fitness has got your back (pun intended).

Back Cover Personal Fitness has beautiful, state-of-the-art facilities for you to train in, but if you can't make it into the studio, they can send their trainers to work with you from the comfort of your home or office so that life doesn't get in the way of your wellbeing. Other services that this gym offers include fitness rehab, metabolic recovery, group fitness classes, senior fitness, and posture alignment. This gym's specialty is recovery if you're looking to build a healthy workout practice post-injury, or if you're just looking to get in shape!