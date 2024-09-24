This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, nightlife establishments.

1. Flynn's Irish Tavern

North Myrtle Beach, SC | No website

Looking for a classic Irish pub in North Myrtle Beach, SC? You can find traditional Irish food, beverages, and ambiance at Flynn's Irish Tavern on Main Street. Not only is Flynn's Irish Tavern a restaurant and bar, but it also has made quite the name for itself in the local nightlife scene, with live music just about every night of the week. From traditional Irish music to fiery rock n' roll, this pub books a wide variety of musical acts.

Flynn's Irish Tavern will bring you right back to Dublin, with a variety of delicious and authentic delicacies. Standout dishes on the menu include the shepherd's pie, the Guinness beef stew, the bacon wrapped meatloaf, and the bangers and mash. Not in the mood for meat? Flynn's Irish Tavern also offers a whole menu of seafood dishes, including everything from shrimp alfredo to seared Irish cod, Irish smoked salmon to potato crusted grouper. And of course, Flynn's offers a large selection of draught and craft beers so you can drink like the Irish to feel truly transported overseas.

2. CabbyShack Restaurant & Pub

Plymouth, MA | Company website

The CabbyShack Restaurant & Pub cooks up deliciously quintessential New England seafood dishes. This two-story restaurant with outdoor dining options is directly adjacent to Plymouth Harbor, so you can enjoy that sea breeze while you munch on fresh seafood. The CabbyShack is famous for one dish in particular: their "World Famous Clam 'Chowdah,'" as they call it. You can get this iconic creamy soup in a cup, bowl, or bread bowl. There's truly nothing more New England than that.

Other standout dishes on the menu include the lobster roll, fried clam strips, and the seafood casserole. The Shack also offers an entire raw bar where you can choose from fresh seafood options such as crab claws, old bay crawfish, lobster claw cocktail, shrimp cocktail, fresh shucked oysters, or opt for the "seafood extravaganza," which gives you a little taste of everything. Their extensive beverage menu has beer, wine, sangria, margaritas, spritzers, seltzers, and much more. This is the perfect date spot to bask in the aquatic breeze while enjoying a flavorful, iconic meal.

3. The Estate

Saint Petersburg, FL | Company website

If you're looking for an exclusive nightlife experience in Tampa Bay, The Estate is a vibrant and happening nightclub that claims itself to be the #1 event venue in the area. This is not your normal nightclub. The Estate offers customizable experiences for a variety of types of events, from corporate parties to fashion shows, DJ concerts to charity balls and more. The venue is equipped with world class audio/visual technologies to immerse clubgoers and give people a break from the hustle and bustle of daily living.

What sets The Estate apart from other nightclubs is their focus on providing VIP experiences to party throwers and their guests. Their team of VIP hosts will help to personalize your birthday, bachelor/bachelorette party, corporate event, or whatever in your life needs some celebrating. This club offers just about every kind of beverage, as they have access to Copper Shaker's portfolio of over 700 different spirits. They will even take care of the decorating for you — so all you have to do is invite your guests, show up, and dance the night away.

4. Blackbook

Palm Springs, CA | Company website

Blackbook is an award-winning cocktail bar that can liven up your next desert vacation. This place prides itself on ridding the nightlife experience of any funny business — serving craft cocktails "without the wait or attitude." The bar's name is a reference to the Nevada Gaming Commission's "black book," which lists people who weren't allowed in… so Blackbook reclaims the name to say that, at this Blackbook, everyone's welcome.

Blackbook serves specialty craft cocktails and has a curated whiskey list of more than 450 bottles, as well as craft beers, seltzers, and kombuchas. Standout dishes on the menu include the garlic adobo yuca fries, the badass wings, and the Palm Springs style nachos, covered in jalapenos, sour cream, scallions, and salsa roja. They also offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and tacos to satisfy any savory craving. Browse their unique and playful cocktail menu to pair a special beverage with your meal.

5. FamFam Karaoke

Atlanta, GA | Company website

Everyone deserves a moment in the spotlight, and a glimpse into the experience of superstardom. At FamFam Karaoke in Atlanta, you and your squad can book a karaoke room where you can sing your heart out all night long. In the words of FamFam, karaoke rooms invite you to "sing, scream, shout, and let it go." Custom insulated walls help control sound from room-to-room so you can feel fully immersed in your own little concert with your friends and family.

FamFam Karaoke offers more than 50,000 songs to choose from, so you're bound to find a song you love in their catalog. What makes this spot unique is that you can bring your own food and beverage, so you can sip and munch on your favorites when you're not on stage. This spot is a great option for a birthday party, a bachelor/bachelorette party, a night out with your coworkers, but most importantly, you don't need any excuse to sing with your loved ones. FamFam can be booked any night Thursday to Sunday, and even has a ping pong table.

6. Manhattan Project Beer Company

Dallas, TX | Company website

Like many mom-and-pop businesses, Manhattan Project Beer Company started as a hobby, three friends convening to make a specific beer for the now-owners' wedding. After the wedding, they didn't want to stop — and saw an opportunity to keep creating joy. So, the Manhattan Project Beer Company was born. What started as their signature American Brown Ale evolved into a Belgian Dark, which today they call Inception.

This company's approach to beer-making is creative and scientific, which has been winning it awards for years. After its "Inception" been some other beers they began making were Black Matter (a coffee stout), Double Half-Life, (an IPA), and Atomic Alliance, (their pina colada IPA). At their taproom in Dallas, TX, you can try one of their original brews and also order from a unique food menu that's got everything from arepas to Thai fried chicken. This mom-and-pop spot is perfect for beer lovers who want to get their beverage of choice straight from the source and learn more about the brew process.

7. Noble Beast Brewing Co.

Cleveland, OH | Company website

If you're looking for a cute, independent brewery in the heart of rock-n-roll, you'll want to stop by Noble Beast Brewing Co. — directly adjacent to the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame. Owner Shaun brews a variety of beers ranging from traditional to experimental, while his wife JoLyn runs operations and HR. This brewery also offers an extensive food menu, with everything from bar snacks like chips and dip, fries, Bavarian pretzels, nachos and corndogs, to entrees like a variety of sandwiches and burgers, a summer berry salad, and so much more.

With its brick walls, high ceilings, and thriving greenery, Noble Beast Brewing Co. is the perfect spot for a date night or drinks with coworkers. Kids are also welcome here (they even offer a kid's menu!) so bring your family for a meal. And if you fall in love with the space, Noble Beast Brewing can accommodate groups in a semi-private area in their space. It's a great place for a small birthday party, a bachelor/bachelorette party, or whatever in your life needs celebrating with some small batch, independently brewed beers.

8. Tequila House Night Club

Charlotte, NC | Company website

Looking to light up the night? Tequila House Night Club is decorated with dazzling disco balls and pink neon signs, and its dancers, bartenders, employees, and world-class DJs will keep you grooving all night long. For the full Tequila House Night Club experience, it is recommended that you book a table, or reserve the space for your next larger event. When hosting birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and more, Tequila House Night Club customizes each event to its host to provide the best experience for you and your guests.

Tequila House Night Club is a great spot for a Saturday night, with a variety of DJ nights and events throughout the week. Check out weekly specials like Fireball Fridays and deals on group VIP reservations. VIP areas are located throughout the club, from elevated couches to balcony alcoves that overlook the club to even tables on the stage! Gather your friends and enjoy a night out at this hopping club and grab a bottle of fine tequila to pay homage to this business's namesake.

9. Franklin Hall

Washington, DC | Company website

Franklin Hall is located inside the district's historic Manhattan Laundry building, originally built in 1877. The bar itself pays homage to its home's history with warm brick walls, exposed beams, classic leather furnishings, and D.C.-themed murals. Play a round of pool with your friends or go head-to-head with your date in a game of giant Connect Four. This is the perfect spot for drinks after work with co-workers, for a casual date night, or even for a solo bar date with a journal or book.

Franklin Hall offers an extensive beer menu, as well as a variety of liquor, wine, seltzers, and cocktails. If you're hungry, their delicious food menu has got everything from bar classics like chicken tenders, pretzels, mozzarella sticks, tater tots, and nachos, to entrees like smash burgers, BLTs, cheesesteak subs, pulled pork sandwiches, veggie burgers, and beer brats. If you fall in love with Franklin Hall and want to bring all your friends and family in, this bar offers options for hosting events, everything from presentations to birthdays, weddings to going away parties, and more. Reach out to Franklin Hall for more details and they will help you customize the event to your needs.

10. Parleaux Beer Lab

New Orleans, LA | Company website

In the city famous for its bars, Parleaux Beer Lab stands out. It's a brewery and taproom that focuses on crafting and serving the highest quality beer, made local and in small batches. This spot strives to produce, in its words, "imaginative and unexpected interpretations of iconic beer styles." The menu constantly changes and evolves with the seasons, so there is always something new to try at this bar. True to its "lab" name, it does not have a flagship beer — instead opting to keep experimenting as a way to keep things fresh.

Parleaux Beer Lab's current offerings include lil'Czuck (Czech Pale Lager), Desert Bloom (Mexican Lager w/ Blue Corn), Green With Envy (Hazy DIPA), Surface Tension (Dry Hopped Foeder Grisette), and many more, so there is truly something for every type of beer lover. If you don't have time to hang out at the taproom, Parleaux also offers several of its beers in a to-go option in four-packs or single cans. And if you're not in the New Orleans area but want to try out Parleaux's exquisite beers, you can order to-go cans online!

11. Lake Effect Cocktail Bar

Salt Lake City, UT | Company website

This cocktail bar is the perfect setting for a cozy date night, with its candlelit ambiance and Art Nouveau-style furnishings. Choose from three distinct spaces at this bar: Church, Lake Effect, and Rabbit Hole. And what are they? Well…

Church is the upstairs club. It holds "services" (as they call them) on Friday and Saturday nights, which are really high-spirited dance parties paired with Lake Effect's thoughtful libations. The upper floor is also a great place to host your next party, so you and your guests can dance the night away in divine communion all night long. Lake Effect is the main floor kitchen and bar, where you'll find a more low-key vibe. Order from its specialty cocktail menu, as well as from an extensive beer, wine, and liquor menu. This bar also serves up finely crafted dishes such as lobster skewers, shrimp ceviche borrachos, wagyu skewers, charcuterie plates, and a variety of tacos. Finally, Rabbit Hole is the basement speakeasy. It's candlelit and intimate, and perfect for a nightcap.

12. Union 32 Craft House

Eagan, MN | Company website

Union 32 Craft House is a destination brewpub with a beautiful indoor space, plus a dog-friendly outdoor patio for you and your furry friend. The bar made a name for itself as a community space, hosting different weekly events like Trivia Mafia every Thursday evening. It also rent out the space for events if you're looking for a casual, comforting environment to have a birthday party or work event in.

The bar takes its name from history: Minnesota was the 32nd state to join the union. And it keeps the theme running strong. It serves (you guessed it) 32 homegrown beers, lagers, and ales that you will find on the U32 Craft House Self-Serve Beer Wall. With so much variety, you're bound to find a brew to your liking. Aside from ordering a finely crafted pint, standout dishes on the food menu include the BBQ burger, the CALI burger, the steak tacos, the gyro wrap, and the chicken salad. There is truly something for everyone here, so bring your little ones and order dishes from the kid's menu like chicken nuggets and mini corn dogs. Not a beer lover? Union 32 Craft House offers a variety of wine, cocktails, and soft drinks as well.

13. Schaylor Brewing Company

Shillington, PA | Company website

Shillington may not be the most well-known city in Pennsylvania, but its Schaylor Brewing Company is worth pinning on a map. It's a pub, restaurant, and live music venue. Enjoy a brew inside this cozy bar, or sit out on the dog-friendly patio. Standouts on its tap list include The Real Slim Shandy, I survived The .5K (a wheat ale), Upstream (a cream ale), Blue Sarahcuda (a sour ale), and Scharylor Park Boys (a pilsner). It also offers still spirits, mixed drinks, and a selection of wine.

This pub also has a full food menu, where you can get everything from classic pub grub to fries, flatbread pizzas to panini sandwiches, wings to mac n' cheese, pretzel melts to salads, and much more. Standout dishes include the Cuban panini sandwich, the chicken bacon ranch pizza, the crab fries, the street corn dip, and the hot honey ham pretzel melt. Schaylor Brewing Company has live music every night of the weekend, featuring everything from DJs to local singer-songwriters, so you can enjoy some entertainment with your snack and pint. They also host weekly events like seafood night, taco Tuesday, trivia nights and so much more.

14. Whistle Punk Brewing Company

Spokane, WA | Company website

With two locations in Spokane, Whistle Punk Brewing Company has made a name for itself as a prominent Washington brewery. This mom-and-pop is actually a son-and-pop business, operated by father-son partners Craig and Matt Hanson. Some of their current on-tap offerings include a Czech Pilsner, a Bavarian Hefeweizen, a Helles Lager, an Espresso Milk Stout, a Lemon Blueberry Sour, and many more. They also offer a selection of ciders, wines, and non-alcoholic options.

Whistle Punk Brewing Company focuses on brewing the highest quality beers, constantly rotating their selection in an effort to always be improving flavor and quality. If you're looking for a nosh to accompany your brew, Whistle Punk Brewing Company is connected to Heritage Bar and Kitchen next door, with standout menu items like the smash burger, pork tenderloin sandwich, sausage coins, rosemary curly fries, and the dessert of all desserts, the deep fried PB&J sandwich. If you're not in the Spokane area but interested in trying some Whistle Punk beers, you can order cans of their special brews online.

15. The Brown Stone Bar & Grill

Metuchen, NJ | Company website

The Brown Stone is a one-stop-shop for delicious food and specialty beverages — considered by some to be the premier restaurant and bar of Middlesex County. Here you can watch games on their massive screens, or dance the night away at one of their DJ nights. But if you're looking for something more low-key, this bar also provides space for an intimate, romantic vibe. The bar named itself after the architectural style of Manhattan's Upper West Side, creating a sense of New York without the schlep into the city.

Here you can order everything from wings to champagne-steamed mussels, quesadillas to fresh mozzarella, pierogies to cheeseburgers, stuffed shrimp to eggplant parmigiana, and so much more. With an incredibly vast selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, burgers, and sides, the kitchen has something for everyone — and its beverage menu includes selections of cocktails, martinis, wines, spirits, mules, and beers. Make sure to check out its happy hour, weekdays from 3 to 7 pm, which includes $3 domestic drafts, $6 margaritas, $5 sliders, and more delicious deals.