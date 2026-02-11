How to Keep Your Health Plan Costs Manageable — Without Shortchanging Your Team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways A founder’s perspective on navigating rising health insurance renewals while balancing business realities and employee expectations.

Practical reflections on how growing companies approach benefits decisions, communication and renewal planning amid escalating healthcare costs.

If you run a business, there’s a familiar email you probably opened this fall: the one from your benefits broker with your 2026 health insurance renewal.

You scroll. You see a double-digit increase, and your stomach drops. You want to do right by your team. You also have a P&L to protect. And the three standard options you’re handed — pay the increase, raise deductibles or push more cost onto employees — all feel bad in different ways.

Over the last five years of building and scaling my company, I’ve lived that renewal meeting many times. Our headcount grew from a few dozen people to more than a hundred. At times, our brokers brought us quotes that were shockingly high. We pushed back, redesigned plans and tried to balance three realities:

Costs are going through the roof.

We want our people to feel genuinely supported.

We cannot absorb every increase without consequences elsewhere in the business.

This is not legal or actuarial advice. I’m not a benefits consultant. I’m a founder who has had to sign the renewal and then look my employees in the eyes. This is the playbook we’ve developed — one that any employer can adapt as you roll out your 2026 coverage and start preparing for 2027.

1. Get honest about the three levers you really control

When you strip away the jargon, most mid-sized employers have three main levers:

Employer contribution: what percentage of the premium you pay versus your employees

what percentage of the premium you pay versus your employees Plan design: deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, co-pays and network structure

deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, co-pays and network structure Communication: how clearly you explain what all of this means in real life

In our early renewals, I focused far too much on the first two and not nearly enough on the third. It’s tempting to treat health insurance like a procurement exercise: push the broker to shop carriers, negotiate the increase down, tweak deductibles and co-pays, sign and move on.

The problem is that your team only experiences the plan at the doctor’s office, pharmacy or ER — not in a spreadsheet. If you don’t explain the tradeoffs upfront, people will feel blindsided later.

Now, when we look at a renewal, we start with three questions:

What can the business realistically absorb this year?

What will our people feel at the point of care — in dollars, not percentages?

How are we going to tell that story in plain language?

If you can’t answer all three, you’re not ready to sign.

2. Show your team the real numbers, not just the new card

Even “good” plans come with real out-of-pocket costs. A typical family can easily face thousands of dollars in deductibles and coinsurance before hitting the out-of-pocket maximum. For someone who’s also missing work and juggling childcare and transportation, that’s not a line item — it’s a crisis.

As leaders, we often underestimate how confusing this is. We say “$2,500 deductible” and assume people know what that means in the middle of a stressful medical situation.

One simple change that’s helped us:

We turned the dense benefits booklet into a one-page explainer written in plain language:

What a deductible is and how much actually comes out of pocket at the point of care

What coinsurance means using a real example (e.g., “If you have a $5,000 surgery, here’s roughly what you’d owe under each plan option.”)

What the out-of-pocket maximum is and why it matters

We walk through that one-pager during open enrollment and give managers talking points. The goal isn’t to turn supervisors into benefits experts. It’s to remove the surprise factor, so an employee isn’t learning about deductibles for the first time while sitting in a hospital gown.

Over time, we’ve also had to acknowledge a hard truth: we’re doing more as a company — our total spend has gone up — and employees are still paying more than they did five years ago. Naming that honestly has built trust. People may not love the answer, but they appreciate the realness.

3. Offer first-dollar help where it matters most

If you can’t absorb the entire increase (most of us can’t), you still have options besides “good luck with the deductible.”

Think about first-dollar exposure — the cash your people have to come up with before insurance really starts helping. There are a few targeted ways to soften that impact:

Small emergency-expense support: Some employers offer a modest emergency benefit or hardship fund for genuine crises — not to cover every bill, but to bridge the worst moments.

Some employers offer a modest emergency benefit or hardship fund for genuine crises — not to cover every bill, but to bridge the worst moments. Voluntary supplemental coverage: Accident, hospital indemnity and similar products can help employees who want extra protection through a small payroll deduction.

Accident, hospital indemnity and similar products can help employees who want extra protection through a small payroll deduction. A standard hardship script: We’ve given managers guidance on what they can and can’t promise, and where to send someone who is clearly in financial distress.

The point is not to become a bank. The point is to acknowledge that the first $500–$2,000 of an unexpected medical event is often the most painful — and to decide, as a leadership team, what you’re willing and able to do about it.

4. Help people navigate confusing bills (without becoming their claims department)

Even if you offer a solid plan, people can still get hit with medical bills that make no sense.

A few years ago, someone in my family had a routine procedure. We did everything “right”: checked that the surgeon and hospital were in-network and confirmed it in advance. Weeks later, an out-of-network anesthesia group we’d never heard of sent a bill that was roughly ten times what we expected. It took years of back-and-forth to resolve.

If that’s confusing for someone who works in the insurance ecosystem, imagine how it feels for your average employee.

You don’t have to fix every claim personally, but you can:

Create a simple dispute playbook:

How to request an itemized bill

How to call the number on the back of the card and ask, “Is this in-network, and if not, why?”

When to loop in HR or your benefits broker

How to file an appeal

Align closely with your broker (and TPA if you’re self-funded):

Make sure there’s a single, clear escalation path

Know who at the broker’s office is accountable for resolving the ugliest claims — and hold them to it

The goal isn’t to promise that every bill will go away. It’s to make sure your people don’t feel completely alone when they get one they don’t understand.

5. Treat renewal as a nine-month process, not a nine-day scramble

Most employers treat renewal as a season. Your broker sends options, you react, make a decision, announce it and move on until next year.

In practice, the decisions you make now are shaped by what you did — or didn’t do — over the prior year.

A few ways to get ahead:

Capture a five-year story, not just this year’s quote. Ask your finance or HR lead (or, in our case, our head of benefits) to summarize:

Initial increase versus final negotiated increase each year

How deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums and employer contributions have changed

Major shifts in utilization (e.g., ER visits versus urgent care)

Seeing that trendline in one place changes the conversation from “Can we survive this year?” to “What are we building toward?”

Decide your non-negotiables in advance. For us, that might look like: “We won’t drop our employer contribution below X% on the base plan,” or “We won’t raise the deductible more than Y in a single year.” Your numbers will differ. What matters is deciding before you’re under pressure.

Know when to consider self-funding. We’re still on a traditional, fully insured plan. Many advisors suggest that once you reach 150–200 employees, self-funding or captives can be worth exploring, with stop-loss coverage above a certain threshold. If you’re approaching that size, start the conversation early so you’re not making a structural change in a panic.

6. Remember: health insurance is a human problem first

It’s easy to talk about health insurance like a spreadsheet problem — premiums, trend lines, loss ratios. But for employees, it shows up as a late-night urgent-care visit with a sick child, a surprise bill after surgery or a spouse who suddenly can’t work.

As founders and business leaders, we can’t fix the entire system. But we can do three things:

Make intentional, transparent choices about what we’re offering.

Explain those choices in language people can actually understand.

Put simple playbooks in place so the worst moments are less chaotic.

Do that, and you won’t just “get through” renewal season. You’ll turn it into something rarer: a moment where people can see that you took their real lives into account before you signed on the dotted line.

