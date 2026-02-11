Lifetime Licenses for Microsoft Office Now Cost Less Than a Single Year of Microsoft 365

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many professionals only rely on the core Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The bonus features included with Microsoft 365 can be useful on occasion, but savvy professionals know how to find more cost-effective options for things like cloud storage.

If you want a more budget-conscious alternative, Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business is a one-time purchase alternative to Microsoft 365 that gives you new versions of the apps you rely on, minus the subscription. Right now, it’s only $99.97 on sale (reg. $249.99).

What’s included with a lifetime license?

Office 2024 Home and Business includes:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

After you redeem your license, the apps run locally, so you can work offline and still create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without relying on a browser session.

Office 2024 comes with some of the recent updates to the core apps. Excel can handle larger datasets and bigger workbooks, plus it adds support for dynamic arrays that spill results into adjacent cells. PowerPoint now has built-in recording for presentations with voice, video, and captions, which is useful for remote meetings, classes, or sending an update when you can’t present live. Outlook includes an updated accessibility checker that flags potential issues in formatting and clarity.

The suite also includes AI-driven helpers built into the apps, including suggestions for writing and formatting, help summarizing or translating text, and smarter analysis and visualization suggestions in Excel.

Microsoft 365 cost $99.99 per year, every year, and there’s no guarantee the price won’t go up. Microsoft Office 2024 comes with many of the same core tools for virtually the same price, but you only pay it once. It might be time to ditch the subscription.

Right now, you can get a Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business Lifetime License for Mac or PC for only $99.97.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.