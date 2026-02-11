Nike is building sneakers that give you superpowers. The Project Amplify system augments natural lower leg and ankle movement, making runners and walkers go faster and farther. The battery-powered contraptions look like something out of Terminator, consisting of standard-looking sneakers with carbon fiber plates attached to 3D-printed titanium leg shells that cinch to the calves. “It’s like an e-bike for your feet,” Mike Yonker, who heads the development team, told NPR.

The shoes learn how your ankles move and customize algorithms for smooth propulsion. Some athletes went from a 12-minute mile to a 10-minute mile using the tech. Nike plans to launch Project Amplify commercially in 2028, targeting everyday athletes rather than competitive runners.

Developed with robotics partner Dephy, the system effectively provides a second set of calf muscles. Athletes said it feels like part of their body and makes running uphill feel like moving on flat ground.

