OpenAI, the AI company behind ChatGPT, has secured USD 8.3 billion in a fresh funding round, valuing the firm at USD 300 billion, according to The New York Times. The round is part of OpenAI's broader goal of raising USD 40 billion this year and was completed ahead of schedule.

Earlier in March, OpenAI had raised USD 2.5 billion and was expected to collect an additional USD 7.5 billion by the year's end. However, increased investor demand allowed the company to finish this stage sooner than planned.

The latest funding was led by Dragoneer Investment Group with a USD 2.8 billion investment. Other major participants include Blackstone, TPG, T. Rowe Price, Altimeter Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management, Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Thrive Capital.

Reports indicate that some existing investors received smaller allocations than anticipated to accommodate new strategic backers.

The fundraising comes amid significant growth in OpenAI's business performance. The Information estimates the company's annualised revenue at around USD 12 billion, while The New York Times places the figure closer to USD 13 billion. ChatGPT now records over 700 million weekly active users, reflecting its widespread adoption. Projections suggest that OpenAI could achieve USD 20 billion in annualised revenue by the end of 2025.

At the same time, the company has revised its projected cash burn for 2025 to USD 8 billion, up from a previous estimate of USD 7 billion. The second stage of the USD 40 billion fundraising is already in motion, with approximately USD 7.5 billion in commitments secured. This includes renewed investments from Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global. SoftBank, which began investing in the company in late 2024, has committed a total of USD 32 billion.

OpenAI continues to maintain a close relationship with Microsoft, which has integrated its technology into various products. The company is also exploring new commercial and strategic partnerships, which could lead to updates in its collaboration with Microsoft.