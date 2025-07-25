The fundamental purpose of building systems in your business is to shift from reactive to proactive operations.

Growing a small business isn't just about working harder — it's about understanding the fundamental dimensions that drive sustainable growth. After over 25 years of bootstrapping Marketcircle, I've learned that successful businesses master three critical elements: vision, systems and team. Each plays a unique role depending on where you are in your entrepreneurial journey.

When starting a small business, the first crucial step is understanding which side of the spectrum you're on. Are you building a service business — consulting, HR or professional services? Or are you creating a product that could potentially reach millions? These represent two extremes, and your approach to vision differs dramatically between them.

For service businesses, where you're essentially selling time — whether yours or your team's — the vision is relatively straightforward. Many others are doing similar things, so your vision centers on the quality of service you'll offer, your target customers and how you'll differentiate yourself. It's about designing the kind of life you want to lead through your business.

On the product side of the spectrum, the challenge intensifies. Creating something new requires not just imagination but the ability to crystallize that vision for others. You'll need to raise money and recruit talent, and the people joining you at the beginning must genuinely understand and believe in your vision.

This isn't easy — even with clear communication, you'll need to reinforce it constantly until it becomes part of your company's DNA.

Building systems that scale

Whether you're working solo or planning to grow to ten people, systems are non-negotiable. How will you attract new customers? How long do they typically stay? What ensures their satisfaction? These questions require thoughtful answers, and those answers become your systems.

There's a critical distinction between systems and mere reminders. A system might be "these are the ten steps I follow when onboarding a new customer." It's a documented, repeatable process. Reminders, on the other hand, are reactive — they tell you what to do at a specific time but don't create sustainable workflows.

The fundamental purpose of building systems is to shift from reactive to proactive operations. When you're constantly reacting, you're not driving the bus — your customers are (or whoever else). While some reactive moments are inevitable (emergencies happen), living in a reactive state means surrendering control of your time. It's exhausting to operate like a firefighter, constantly responding to emergencies without the ability to plan or prevent them.

The importance of systems becomes even clearer when you consider that, according to McKinsey, small businesses in North America operate at only 47% of the productivity of larger firms. Robust systems are essential for closing this gap — they're what allow small businesses to compete effectively despite having fewer resources.

Strong systems provide another crucial benefit: they allow you to absorb shock.

Strong systems provide another crucial benefit: they allow you to absorb shock. Throughout my journey, I've faced several periods where I had to step away from daily operations. When my sister became ill, when my wife experienced complications during pregnancy, and when I faced my own health challenges in 2022, during each of these times and many others, our systems kept the business running. Without them, any one of these events could have meant failure.

Navigating team development through cycles

Business growth follows cycles of ebb and flow, and your approach to team development must adapt accordingly. During flow periods, you build and strengthen your team. During ebbs, you lean on what you've already built.

The ebbs test everything. It's challenging, but I've been here before (and likely you have, too). The key to navigating these difficult periods lies in maintaining the right mental state. If you can't maintain perspective during an ebb, it becomes a downward spiral. Your team looks to you for confidence—if they see you've lost hope, they will too.

My approach during challenging times is to take inventory of assets. It's easy to feel like everything is falling apart, but pause and assess what you actually have: your reputation, client relationships, product quality and team capabilities. These are the tools at your disposal. Think of it like being in an escape room — without assessing your resources, you're stuck. But once you inventory what's available, options emerge, and with options comes a healthier mental state.

During these cycles, you'll also discover which team members truly contribute to recovery and which ones don't. The challenging times reveal who can help you weather the storm and who might be holding you back. These insights, while difficult, are invaluable for long-term success.

The interconnected nature of success

These three dimensions don't exist in isolation — they're deeply interconnected. Your vision shapes the systems you build, and those systems determine the kind of team you need. When I started Marketcircle with a vision of helping small businesses succeed, that vision informed the system we created. We built processes specifically designed to support long-term customer relationships because that's what small businesses need.

Similarly, your team must align with both your vision and your systems. If your vision involves rapid scaling, but your systems are designed for steady, controlled growth, you'll face constant friction. If your team excels at innovation but your systems prioritize stability, you're setting everyone up for frustration.

The magic happens when all three dimensions reinforce each other. Clear vision attracts the right people. Good systems empower those people to execute effectively. A strong team can then refine and improve both the vision and the systems, creating a virtuous cycle of growth.

Playing the long game

After 28 years in business, I can definitely say this is a marathon, not a sprint. Success requires building a business that can function without your constant presence. I've structured my role to focus on thinking and strategy rather than reactive tasks like customer support. This allows me to work on the business rather than just in it.

The entrepreneurial journey will test you with unexpected challenges and force difficult decisions. But if you establish a clear vision, build robust systems and develop the right team, you create a business capable of weathering any storm. More importantly, you build a business that supports the life you actually want to live, rather than one that consumes it.

The three dimensions — vision, systems and team — aren't just business concepts. They're the foundation for sustainable growth and personal fulfillment. Master them, and you'll build something that lasts.