Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways If you’re starting a business, you’ll need to learn how to sell, and mastering your craft doesn’t automatically make you a seller.

Shift your mindset and understand it’s not about you. Ask questions that draw out the customer’s context, challenges and desired outcomes.

Develop better questioning and listening skills, and understand that value is defined by the customer, not by you.

Know that not every conversation is a sales opportunity. The win comes from recognizing early who you should pursue and who you shouldn’t.

When founders launch a business, they’re often propelled by confidence in their craft — deep accounting expertise, an architect’s trained eye or a passion for chemical-free lawn care. But mastering your craft doesn’t automatically make you a seller, and in today’s competitive market, selling is the skill that determines whether your business thrives or just survives.

Most new entrepreneurs want to talk about their solution. They are experts on their product, their services and their vision. But success depends less on talking and more on asking, listening, understanding and connecting to the buyer’s reality. After all, selling is all about alignment: How can you uncover what matters to your customer and help them see that you deliver the outcomes they truly value?

Here’s how founders can build real selling capability as the engine that drives growth.

Shift your mindset: It’s not about you

Your business idea may be brilliant — but customers don’t buy brilliant ideas. They buy solutions to their problems.

Too many founders fall into what I call the “solution trap.” They start the conversation with what they do instead of what the customer needs. They lead with features, functions and how wonderful their solution is. However, customers are thinking about their pain, their challenges and their risk.

To start selling effectively, you must shift your mindset from “Here’s what I built,” to “Tell me what’s keeping you up at night?”

Ask questions that draw out the customer’s context, challenges and desired outcomes. This will help you to understand the problem. Then, you can determine if and how your solution connects to meaningful results. Remember, selling begins with listening.

Develop better questioning and listening skills

Although founders tend to love talking about their ideas, early-stage selling requires disciplined inquiry:

What business problem are you trying to solve?

What happens if nothing changes?

How will success be measured?

Who else is involved in this decision?

These questions sound simple — but they force you to step out of your own perspective and into your customer’s world.

Listening is more than silence while someone talks. It’s actively processing the response, identifying the implications and then asking better follow-up questions. Listening is not formulating what you want to say next in your head while the other person speaks. You want to hear not just words, but unmet needs and revealed priorities.

Too many founders fall into “show up and throw up” mode — they show up, and they throw up their pitch. Instead, make every conversation intentional. Your goal in early meetings should be to understand, not to convince.

Speak the customer’s language: Value defined by them

Here’s a critical insight that many founders overlook: Value is defined by the customer, not by you.

You may believe your product saves time, reduces cost, improves compliance — all good things. But customers define value in their terms: A CFO may care about ROI in dollars; a head of operations may care about reliability or risk reduction; a small business owner may care about freeing up time for strategic work.

Successful selling requires adapting your message to the outcomes your customer cares about, not the features you built.

Ask yourself:

What problem keeps them awake?

What happens if that problem persists?

How do they define value?

Once you understand that, you can position your solution not as good, but as important — something worth their time, focus and investment.

Do you have a real opportunity?

It’s important to recognize that not every conversation is a sales opportunity — and that’s okay. The win comes from recognizing early who you should pursue and who you shouldn’t.

Ask qualifying questions early and often:

Is this a real business challenge you can solve?

Is there a budget or willingness to invest?

Who else influences the decision?

What happens if they decide not to act?

If you can’t clearly answer what the customer expects the value to be — and how they’ll measure success — then you don’t have a deal yet. And this is a good thing. As a founder, it’s important to gather this type of information, not just for this specific prospect, but to better understand the buyer journey in general.

Selling is a skill — and you can learn it

In conclusion, entrepreneurship is built on passion, vision and expertise — but selling is the engine that turns all of that into reality. The good news? Selling is a learned discipline. You don’t need to have an outgoing or persuasive personality. Instead, it’s about being genuinely curious and focused on your customer and the value you can deliver to them.

Start your business with the humility to learn and the discipline to listen. With this approach, you’ll be able to solve real problems, and ultimately, the way you sell will become a competitive advantage.

Customers don’t buy solutions — they buy outcomes that matter to them. If you start there with your approach to selling, you’ll build a business that thrives.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.