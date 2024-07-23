Social media sensation Sulhee Jessica Woo talks about creating content with her children, using TikTok and building a community in the creator economy.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sulhee Jessica Woo found viral fame by leaning into authenticity.

Woo — known as the Bento Box Queen — catapulted to social media stardom by sharing her simple yet beautifully crafted DIY bento-style lunches, capturing the hearts of millions with her loving and creative touch.

Since launching her TikTok account in January 2020, Woo has amassed more than 5.6 million followers who eagerly watch her mix of cooking, DIY, family fun, beauty and lifestyle content.

Woo's journey to TikTok stardom started when she realized the platform's potential for sharing everyday activities. Encouraged by her sister, who saw her talents and creativity as perfect for YouTube, Woo initially tried her hand at the more production-heavy platform. However, it was TikTok's simplicity and relatability that resonated with her.

"The aha moment with TikTok was like, 'Wow, these are just regular people, normal people who share what they do every day,'" Woo recalls to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

This realization allowed her to share her life authentically and effortlessly and connect more deeply with her followers.

The importance of sharing your story

Woo emphasizes the importance of building a community in the new creator economy.

She's made a point of being authentic and vulnerable on her YouTube, TikTok and Instagram platforms, which has created a supportive community — and opened the doors to opportunities like writing her cookbook, Let's Make Some Lunch, and attending Netflix's Tom Brady roast.

Woo believes anyone can share their journey and be successful by being authentic and relatable.

"Whether you're a dishwasher, a busser, a server or bartender, the cooks, anybody," she explains. "You can just share that journey, too. That's the hardest part, I think, is people sharing their journey and being vulnerable … but anybody can do it."

With a focus on family, food and genuine connections, Woo continues to captivate her audience and build a lasting legacy in the world of online content creation.

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by Ovation. Learn how Ovation's Guest Feedback Platform actually drives revenue with actionable insights here.