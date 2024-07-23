She shares her experience with priorities, regrets, and spending your life well.

On today's episode of Reclaim + Advance, we're learning from Kim Kaupe. Kim is a Forbes 40 under 40 winner, a keynote speaker, a LinkedIn Learning instructor, and social media influencer.

She's also the owner of the creative agency Bright Ideas Only, whose clients include Oprah Winfrey, Phil Collins, Dolly Parton, and the New York Mets.

But those accolades came at a cost. In this episode Kim shares her experience with priorities, regrets, and spending your life well.

In today's episode, Kim shares:

How a lack of work-life balance culminated in one of Kim's greatest regrets.

How Kim finds the balance between privacy and authenticity on social media.

Why you need a sounding board – a trusted person to vulnerably share fears/worries with.

I'll share a few of my favorite quotes from my conversation with Kim below:

The Cost of Ambition

"I was very tunnel vision on my work, always chasing the next step, the next client, to the detriment of my family and relationships."

The Wake-Up Call

"When people are dead, people are dead. You can't bring them back. Missing that trip with my grandmother is a regret I'll always carry."

Finding Balance

"You have to make a conscious effort to zoom out and prioritize your family, friends, and loved ones just as much as your work."

