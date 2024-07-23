Get All Access for $5/mo

From Burnout to Balance: Kim Kaupe's Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Success She shares her experience with priorities, regrets, and spending your life well.

By Terry Rice Edited by Dan Bova

Courtesy Of Kim Kaupe

On today's episode of Reclaim + Advance, we're learning from Kim Kaupe. Kim is a Forbes 40 under 40 winner, a keynote speaker, a LinkedIn Learning instructor, and social media influencer.

She's also the owner of the creative agency Bright Ideas Only, whose clients include Oprah Winfrey, Phil Collins, Dolly Parton, and the New York Mets.

But those accolades came at a cost. In this episode Kim shares her experience with priorities, regrets, and spending your life well.

In today's episode, Kim shares:

  • How a lack of work-life balance culminated in one of Kim's greatest regrets.
  • How Kim finds the balance between privacy and authenticity on social media.
  • Why you need a sounding board – a trusted person to vulnerably share fears/worries with.

I'll share a few of my favorite quotes from my conversation with Kim below:

The Cost of Ambition
"I was very tunnel vision on my work, always chasing the next step, the next client, to the detriment of my family and relationships."

The Wake-Up Call
"When people are dead, people are dead. You can't bring them back. Missing that trip with my grandmother is a regret I'll always carry."

Finding Balance
"You have to make a conscious effort to zoom out and prioritize your family, friends, and loved ones just as much as your work."

Click here to listen on your platform of choice, or tune in below.

Learn more from our guest:

Follow Kim on Instagram

Check out her podcast, Coffee With Kim

Visit her website

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

