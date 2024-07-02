Kids were more than twice as likely (53%) to recall ads on YouTube compared to TikTok (24%).

YouTube has not only established itself as kids' first stop when it comes to getting their "Peppa Pig" fix, but it's also the top platform influencing their purchases, a new report shows.

The report from Precise TV and research agency Giraffe Insights, "Precise Advertiser Report: Kids," affirms what many parents already know: YouTube is the top place kids get their media.

Specifically, the report found that 81% of kids watched YouTube recently, ahead of video on demand (62%), video games (45%), TikTok (44%), broadcast TV (39%), and more.

Further, when Precise TV asked kids where their favorite content is, YouTube's popularity rose by 30% while paid streaming declined by 53%, and free video on demand such as Pluto TV, Tubi, and Crackle, fell by 40%, compared to its year-ago survey.

Precise is a London-based agency that helps advertisers message kids on YouTube in compliance with COPPA, the child privacy law. The 38-page report surveyed 3,000 families with kids aged 2-12 online about their media consumption habits and advertising preferences.

With kids being the chief influencer on what parents buy for them, the report also establishes YouTube as better than other platforms in driving kids' purchase behavior.

Some of the report's key findings:

31% of kids say the Google-owned video platform has the best commercials, followed by broadcast TV (18%), TikTok (15%), YouTube Shorts (14%), and ad-supported video on demand (12%).

They're more than twice as likely (53%) to recall ads on YouTube compared to TikTok (24%) and broadcast TV (23%) and twice as likely to discover new toys and ask for something they saw advertised on YouTube compared to broadcast TV.

What's more, more than half of kids consistently watch YouTube with a parent or family member.

60% of parents said that they were more likely to purchase a product they saw advertised when co-viewing with their child, and 18% of parents buy things for their kids after seeing them on YouTube.

These are all reasons traditional Hollywood players are worried about YouTube. Kids are forming potentially lifelong habits of spending time on YouTube, where their favorite shows come from born-on-social creators like MrBeast and traditional studios like Disney and Nickelodeon.

It's also a reason advertisers can't ignore YouTube — or do so at their peril.