Real Estate

More From This Topic

Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.
Real Estate

Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.

Though it can be costly paying a set fee, renting can have its advantages.
Phil Town | 2 min read
Crowdfunding Is Lowering Barriers to Commercial Real Estate Investment. Here's How to Get the Most From It.
Commercial Real Estate

Crowdfunding Is Lowering Barriers to Commercial Real Estate Investment. Here's How to Get the Most From It.

With greater access comes a greater need for in-depth market insight.
Richard Sarkis | 5 min read
It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.
Amazon

It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.

Its new headquarters will create a total of 50,000 jobs, Amazon says.
Saqib Shah | 3 min read
Address Unknown, Return to Sender: 3 Tips for Bringing Life to Outdated Mailrooms
Real Estate

Address Unknown, Return to Sender: 3 Tips for Bringing Life to Outdated Mailrooms

A lot of real estate formerly devoted to moving mail is being creatively, and profitably, repurposed for the digital economy.
Haril Pandya | 5 min read
3 Reasons Why Investing in Real Estate Is Easier Than Ever
Real Estate

3 Reasons Why Investing in Real Estate Is Easier Than Ever

Here's how technology has improved real estate investing.
Candace Sjogren | 4 min read
4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI
Artificial Intelligence

4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI

The top 100 AI startups of 2017 have raised $11.7 billion in aggregate funding across 367 deals.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.
Pivots

Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.

Technology has threatened the real estate agent, but people still hate the home-buying process. Can Century 21 fix it?
Emily Nonko | 14 min read
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
Wealth

The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Major Challenges Faced by Women in the Commercial Real-Estate Industry

The Major Challenges Faced by Women in the Commercial Real-Estate Industry

According to a recent study, 87 percent of women in commercial real-estate say equal pay is their largest obstacle.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Mentor for This Clean Beauty Retail Founder Lent Her Influence and Credibility

The Mentor for This Clean Beauty Retail Founder Lent Her Influence and Credibility

Follain's Tara Foley started with zero experience in starting a clean beauty business -- but support from her mentor Jodie McLean, CEO of real estate company Edens, helped open doors.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.