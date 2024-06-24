A new report from global business services company Flatworld Solutions reveals the disparity across the country.

Mortgage rates are nearly double what they were four years ago at about 7.2%, which means a 30-40% rise in housing costs, Yahoo Finance reported.

Homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many people in the U.S. — "unaffordable" in 99% of the country for the average American, per CBS News — but where would-be buyers are considering real estate can significantly impact their prospects.

Related: The 'Silver Tsunami' Meets 'Golden Handcuffs' as Past Low Mortgage Rates Lock in Homeowners — Whether They Like It or Not