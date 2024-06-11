Get All Access for $5/mo

Homeowners in These 10 States Pay the Most in 'Hidden' Upkeep Costs Hidden home costs pile on top of mortgage payments.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Bankrate published a new study that revealed which states had the highest annual costs associated with homeownership — not including the mortgage payments.
  • Home prices have increased by 40% since 2020.

The average cost of owning and maintaining a home has jumped up by 26% since 2020.

Bankrate released a report on Monday that reveals the "hidden costs" of homeownership factoring in several factors, including average property taxes, homeowners insurance, home maintenance, and utility bills.

"Everything has gotten more expensive in the past four years," Bankrate researchers wrote, pointing out that home prices have increased by 40% since the start of the pandemic.

Home upkeep costs have increased from $14,428 per year or $1,202 per month in 2020 to $18,118 a year or $1,510 per month in 2024 — on top of a monthly mortgage payment.

Hawaii takes the top spot with the high typical price of a single-family home ($993,000) driving up estimated maintenance costs. According to Best Place, the cost of living in Hawaii is 65.7% higher than the U.S. average.

While the usual suspects such as California and Massachusetts rounded out the top five, there were some surprising entrants — New Hampshire, for example, came in at number seven with average annual hidden costs of $23,256.

Here are the 10 states with the highest hidden homeownership costs.

1. Hawaii

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $29,015

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 38%

2. California

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $28,790

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 32%

3. Massachusetts

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $26,313

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 28%

4. New Jersey

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $25,573

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 25%

5. Connecticut

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $23,515

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 24%

6. Washington

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $23,365

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 32%

7. New Hampshire

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $23,256

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 29%

8. New York

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $22,807

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 25%

9. Rhode Island

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $21,994

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 27%

10. Colorado

Average annual hidden homeownership costs in 2024: $21,038

Percent difference from 2020 to 2024: 33%
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

