You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

I Designed My Dream Home For Free With an AI Architect — Here's How It Works The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Entrepreneur tested out AI architecture expert bot Vitruvius, which is currently in beta and available for free.
  • The bot takes a prompt and transforms it into a floor plan.
  • The long-term vision with Vitruvius is to have it go from human desire through delivery, according to Icon co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard.
entrepreneur daily

Construction technology company Icon, the Texas-based startup behind the world's largest 3D-printed neighborhood in Austin, announced the beta version of an AI architecture bot last month that can provide floor plans for a dream home.

The AI, named Vitruvius after a Roman architect, took 18 months for the company to develop and functions just like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini — except instead of conversational answers to questions, the bot will help users make plans for their home.

Entrepreneur tested out the bot, which is currently in beta and available for free, on Thursday — and was impressed by the output.

Related: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI Could Impact 'Every Job'

Getting started with Vitruvius requires no background knowledge of architecture, just a written prompt.

The Vitruvius AI chatbot suggests prompts and gives users a chance to input their own. Credit: Entrepreneur

I wrote: "I want to build a NYC townhouse with 4 beds and 3 baths, and a garden, in a classic Victorian style with lots of plants and a cool rooftop."

Vitruvius immediately responded: "That sounds like a beautiful and vibrant living space! For the interior, are you envisioning a more open floor plan or distinct, separate rooms for specific functions such as a formal dining room, library, or home office?" It also asked two other clarifying questions about my vision for the space.

From the responses, the chatbot came up with three designs:

Credit: Vitruvius AI

The bot is currently limited to floor plans and exterior and interior renders. Pricing and 3D models are coming soon, while construction documentation and watermark-free images are expected in the future.

On the plus side, the floor plans included all of my specifications and came with ideas of what the interior and exterior of the home could look like. On the downside, the AI placed the home on one floor of a townhouse, when I wanted it to spread out the bedrooms and bathrooms across multiple floors.

A sample floor plan for one of the designs can be found here. Vitruvius cautioned when I made a free account that even though the AI has "sophisticated modeling capabilities," I should always talk to an engineer about "the structural soundness" of the designs that the AI generates.

"Additionally, it's your responsibility to ensure that all plans adhere to the applicable building codes and zoning laws," the disclaimer read. "Professional verification is crucial to guarantee the safety and legality of your project."

Related: OpenAI Reportedly Used More Than a Million Hours of YouTube Videos to Train Its Latest AI Model

The next step with the AI, according to NBC News, is to add electrical, structural, plumbing, and mechanical details to the plans — making the process of designing a new home less expensive and faster for buyers, but also possibly undercutting human architects.

"The big vision of Vitruvius is to go all the way from human desire all the way through delivery," Icon co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard told NBC News, explaining that documents, schedules, and even robotic construction could be included one day.

Architects currently charge between 5% to 15% of the total cost of a new home for new constructions, according to Forbes, which could cost buyers tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Yes, You Can Buy a Foldable Tiny Home on Amazon — And Now It's Selling for Less Than $12,000

The waterproof and flameproof house was listed around $35,000 a few months ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

Bring the Fun to Work with This $40 Xbox Accessories Bundle

Includes cables, charger base, a gaming headset, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Thought Leaders

We Live in a Data-Driven World — Here's a Case For Listening to Your Gut Instead

Honing and trusting one's intuition can lead to quicker, more effective decision-making. Here's how to harness the power of listening to your gut to make the best choices.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

This One Word Is a Giveaway That You Used ChatGPT to Write an Email, According to an Expert

"Delve" has increased its presence in written work since ChatGPT entered the scene.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.