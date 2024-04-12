The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

Construction technology company Icon, the Texas-based startup behind the world's largest 3D-printed neighborhood in Austin, announced the beta version of an AI architecture bot last month that can provide floor plans for a dream home.

The AI, named Vitruvius after a Roman architect, took 18 months for the company to develop and functions just like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini — except instead of conversational answers to questions, the bot will help users make plans for their home.

Entrepreneur tested out the bot, which is currently in beta and available for free, on Thursday — and was impressed by the output.

Getting started with Vitruvius requires no background knowledge of architecture, just a written prompt.

The Vitruvius AI chatbot suggests prompts and gives users a chance to input their own. Credit: Entrepreneur

I wrote: "I want to build a NYC townhouse with 4 beds and 3 baths, and a garden, in a classic Victorian style with lots of plants and a cool rooftop."

Vitruvius immediately responded: "That sounds like a beautiful and vibrant living space! For the interior, are you envisioning a more open floor plan or distinct, separate rooms for specific functions such as a formal dining room, library, or home office?" It also asked two other clarifying questions about my vision for the space.

From the responses, the chatbot came up with three designs:

Credit: Vitruvius AI

The bot is currently limited to floor plans and exterior and interior renders. Pricing and 3D models are coming soon, while construction documentation and watermark-free images are expected in the future.

On the plus side, the floor plans included all of my specifications and came with ideas of what the interior and exterior of the home could look like. On the downside, the AI placed the home on one floor of a townhouse, when I wanted it to spread out the bedrooms and bathrooms across multiple floors.

A sample floor plan for one of the designs can be found here. Vitruvius cautioned when I made a free account that even though the AI has "sophisticated modeling capabilities," I should always talk to an engineer about "the structural soundness" of the designs that the AI generates.

"Additionally, it's your responsibility to ensure that all plans adhere to the applicable building codes and zoning laws," the disclaimer read. "Professional verification is crucial to guarantee the safety and legality of your project."

The next step with the AI, according to NBC News, is to add electrical, structural, plumbing, and mechanical details to the plans — making the process of designing a new home less expensive and faster for buyers, but also possibly undercutting human architects.

"The big vision of Vitruvius is to go all the way from human desire all the way through delivery," Icon co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard told NBC News, explaining that documents, schedules, and even robotic construction could be included one day.