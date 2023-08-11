These Are the 10 Most Expensive States to Be a Homeowner in the U.S., According to a New Report Where do homeowners spend the most? The usual suspects like California, New York, and New Jersey ranked high on the list.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Homeownership comes with a lot of perks — and costs. However, the financial weight of owning a home varies from region to region, with some homeowners spending almost 30% of the state's median income on annual homeownership costs such as maintenance, utilities, and insurance, a new study found.

But which states are the most expensive to be a homeowner?

According to a new report by the New Jersey Real Estate Network, a real estate platform, California is the most expensive state to be a homeowner, with an annual cost of $24,252 — marking 28.84% of the state's median income of $84,097.

California is also home to some of the most pricey zip codes in the U.S. According to a report from U.S. World News, of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in America, seven are in California, with San Diego and Los Angeles taking the first and second spots, respectively.

As for the most expensive states, New York came in at No. 2, where homeowners spend $18,636 a year on housing costs (28.8% of the state's median income), and New Jersey, with an annual homeowner spend of $22,200 (24.75% of the state's median income).

The report was compiled by taking census data and using it to compare annual average housing costs in relation to states' median income.

Here are the top 10 most expensive states to own a home, according to the New Jersey Real Estate Network.

Related: The Average Homeowner Became 40 Times Wealthier Than Renters Over The Past 10 Years

1. California

Annual homeowner costs: $24,252

Percent of state median income: 28.84%

2. New York

Annual homeowner costs: $18,636

Percent of state median income: 28.8%

3. New Jersey

Annual homeowner costs: $22,200

Percent of state median income: 24.75%

4. Hawaii

Annual homeowner costs: $21,732

Percent of state median income: 24.69%

5. Connecticut

Annual homeowner costs: $20,460

Percent of state median income: 24.48%

6. Massachusetts

Annual homeowner costs: $21,528

Percent of state median income: 24.18%

7. Rhode Island

Annual homeowner costs: $17,556

Percent of state median income: 23.57%

8. Oregon

Annual homeowner costs: $16,008

Percent of state median income: 22.84%

9. Washington

Annual homeowner costs: $18,816

Percent of state median income: 22.83%

10. Nevada

Annual homeowner costs: $14,784

Percent of state median income: 22.51%
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Real Estate News and Trends Home buying homeownership

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 AI Tools That You Should Be Using In Your Business This Year

Here are 10 AI tools that you can be using today to help increase productivity and hopefully profits.

By Gene Marks
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Solutions

Secure Microsoft's Best Softwares for $35 With This Deal

Create top-quality spreadsheets, docs and presentations for life.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

The 5 Pillars of Thriving Teams and Extraordinary Workplace Cultures

Explore the five pillars that create extraordinary team cultures in organizations. These are the keys to boosting productivity, cultivating fulfillment and fostering well-being among your team.

By Satyen Raja
Business News

Linda Yaccarino Talks X's 'Liberation from Twitter' and What, Exactly, Elon Musk Is Now 'Responsible' For

The chief executive of X spoke to CNBC in her first-ever interview as CEO.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Millions of Amazon Packages Will Now Arrive Without Any Packaging At All

The e-commerce giant is now offering customers the option of less or zero packaging. Customer responses have ranged from criticism to praise for the eco-friendly move.

By Madeline Garfinkle