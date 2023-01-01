Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Hi, I'm Jeff... Serial entrepreneur, speaker, author and ordinary guy.

To be honest with you, I didn't plan on becoming an entrepreneur.

Around 15 years ago, I got laid off from my sales job.

I was alone in my bedroom in my parents' house in San Diego. I had zero network. Zero money. And zero clue what to do next.

I wasn't born with a top 1% 10, so... strike one. I had no freakish talents, either. Strike two. And as a regular American family, I didn't have the luxury of asking my parents for money. Strike three.

But there was one thing I knew for sure I was good at...

Building relationships.

And its this simple relationship skill that has enabled me to build five 8+ figure companies and get to call people like ShaquilleO'Neal, Drew Brees, Pat Flynn and Neil Patel my friends.

There's no getting around it... Your network is your net worth.

If you're willing to take decisive action, ill teach you how to grow both. And here's the thing, if an ordinary guy like me from San Diego can do it, anyone can. To your success.